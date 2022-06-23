For members
COST OF LIVING
When will you get your cost of living ‘bonus’ payments in Austria?
Austria's package to fight the rising cost of living includes several "bonus" payments for residents in Austria. Here is when you can expect them.
Published: 23 June 2022 10:00 CEST
Austria will send out several payments to fight rising cost of living (moerschy from Pixabay)
ENERGY
How to keep your apartment cool in Austria this summer amid rising energy prices
With energy costs continuing to rise, in Austria many people are reluctant to use air conditioning in their apartments this summer. Here’s how to keep your apartment cool without breaking the bank.
Published: 21 June 2022 12:54 CEST
