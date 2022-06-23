Read news from:
COST OF LIVING

When will you get your cost of living ‘bonus’ payments in Austria?

Austria's package to fight the rising cost of living includes several "bonus" payments for residents in Austria. Here is when you can expect them.

Published: 23 June 2022 10:00 CEST
Austria will send out several payments to fight rising cost of living (moerschy from Pixabay)

Austria’s federal government has unveiled a series of measures worth billions of euros to fight the cost of living crisis. New steps include increasing family allowances, cutting taxes and sending out one-off welfare payouts, as The Local has reported.

However, the authorities were not specific on when payments are to be expected, though they mentioned most of the measures would be in place “by October”.

On Wednesday, party leaders Sigrid Mauer (Greens) and August Wöginger (ÖVP) presented a roadmap to lay out when each aid could be expected.

Aid payouts

Low-income and vulnerable people in Austria, such as pensioners receiving minimum payments and aid recipients will receive a one-off €300 payment (Teuerungsausgleich) as compensation for inflation. The date is not set yet but should be in August and September.

The most significant payment will be the €500 sum, which consists of €250 as a climate bonus (Klimabonus) and €250 for the “anti-price increase” bonus (Teuerungsbonus). Everyone in Austria will receive that assistance (children receive half of the total amount) in October.

An additional one-off payment of the family allowance (Familienbeihilfe) of €180 will be sent for those already on the program in August.

The timeline, according to Mauer, makes it so that the most vulnerable, including low-income people and families, will receive assistance first. Then, in autumn, the payments will go out on a broader scale.

Changes in bonuses and CO2 tax

The anti-inflation package also contains increases in existing family bonuses and payments.

The family bonus (Familienbonus) deduction increases from €1,500 to €2,000, and the increase for additional children payments (Kindermehrbetrags) to €550 is already in force for the fiscal year of 2022, so it will be valid in 2023.

The CO2 tax was postponed from July to October in time for the climate bonus payments, which were meant to offset the costs of the tax.

Finally, the end of the cold progression, the term used to describe increases in tax burdens which are based on increases in income but do not account for inflation, is set for 2023.

All the changes still need to be officially approved by Parliament and signed into law. For the measures to take place as soon as possible, a special meeting of the National Council was called for this Thursday, June 23rd.

ENERGY

How to keep your apartment cool in Austria this summer amid rising energy prices

With energy costs continuing to rise, in Austria many people are reluctant to use air conditioning in their apartments this summer. Here’s how to keep your apartment cool without breaking the bank.

Published: 21 June 2022 12:54 CEST
How to keep your apartment cool in Austria this summer amid rising energy prices

It’s a well-known fact that air conditioning units are expensive to run – and even more so this year with spiralling energy costs.

But with temperatures in Austria already hitting the mid-30s on some days, apartment dwellers are starting to feel the heat.

What are the alternatives to air conditioning? Here’s what you need to know.

Use a fan

An electrical fan might not cool the air down as much as an air conditioning system but it is significantly cheaper to run. 

Der Standard reports that a fan uses 95 percent less energy than a mobile AC unit with an average cost of just €7 per summer (based on 60 days of use).

Whereas a mobile air conditioning unit could cost €170 in additional electricity costs.

Close blinds and curtains

One of the easiest and most cost effective ways to cool down an apartment is to keep all blinds and curtains closed during the day to keep out the heat.

In Vienna, there are even government subsidies available to purchase external blinds and shutters for an apartment. Although permission from a landlord is required for rental properties.

The City of Vienna website has more information about this scheme.

Hang up wet laundry

A top tip to cool down a hot apartment is to hang up wet laundry to dry.

As the clothes dry, evaporation removes heat from the air which cools down the room. Plus, it saves more money on energy bills by not using a tumble dryer.

Wear clothing made from natural fibres

Wearing natural fibres is one of the best ways to stay cool in hot weather.

This means wearing clothing made from cotton, linen, silk, bamboo, lyocell or merino wool.

Bamboo and lyocell are also sustainable crops, so buying clothes made from these fibres is better for the environment too (as long as it’s from FSC-certified wood).

Drink lots of water

This is an obvious one, but it works.

Always drink plenty of water during hot weather – even when inside an apartment – as this will help to keep your body temperature down.

Additionally, try to eat a light diet during times of high temperatures, such as salads and vegetables.

Use a damp cloth

If it gets really hot at night, try using a cool damp cloth to cool the neck.

It won’t have the same effect as crisp air conditioning, but it will help to cool you down.

Last resort

If there really is no other option than air conditioning then try to use it sparingly. For example, just for a few hours at night.

Mobile air conditioning units are the most expensive with approximately 8kWh of electricity consumed during an eight hour period. However, these are easy to source at hardware stores and are simple to install.

Split units (with indoor and outdoor compartments) are cheaper to run but need to be installed by a specialist and usually require permission from a landlord. These devices use around 40 to 50 percent less energy than a mobile unit.

