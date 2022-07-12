Read news from:
Austria ranked world’s ‘second least friendly country’

Foreigners in Austria say the country offers an exceptional quality of life, but with an exceptionally unfriendly population.

people streets vienna
Austria ranks high in quality of living, but foreigners don't feel too welcome, according to a survey. (Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash).

Austria has ranked 24th out of 52 destinations in the Expat Insider 2022 survey published by InterNations. The alpine country lands in the third spot regarding the quality of life but falls behind when foreigners were asked about ease of settling and how friendly the local population is towards immigrants.

Overall, 70 percent of those surveyed are happy with their life in Austria, compared to 71 percent globally.

“I love Austria’s history, architecture, and culture, as well as the ease of travel and the excellent public transportation”, one Australian said. In addition, the country ranked well in quality of life mainly due to its excellent results in three subcategories: Travel and Transport (second place), Health and Well-Being (third place), and Environment and Climate (fifth place).

One of the unfriendliest destinations

Despite the positive points, according to the survey, Austria placed 49th (out of 52nd) in the “Ease of Settling In Index”, one of the worst-rated worldwide.

The country is in the bottom 10 in two subcategories, coming in 51st for Local Friendliness and 47th for Culture and Welcome. “It takes such a long time to make local friends here”, one respondent from Chile said.

Foreigners in Austria, about 41 percent of the respondents, say the local population is unfriendly towards foreign residents. In comparison, a global average of 18 percent of immigrants say the same about the countries where they live.

Additionally, 34 percent find it hard to get used to the local culture (compared to 19 percent globally) and 28 percent do not feel welcome (versus 16 percent worldwide).

Clean, affordable, and full of opportunities

On the other hand, immigrants have positive ratings for both the natural (96 percent were happy) and urban (85 percent were happy) environments. And 84 percent say there is good availability of green goods and services – compared to 64 percent globally.

Vienna is filled with green areas. (Photo by HyoSun Rosy Ko on Unsplash)

The results for leisure options are also above average, with 88 percent saying they are happy with the opportunities for recreational sports, for example.

Austria also ranked high when it comes to affordability – it came in 16th out of 52 on the “Personal Finance Index”. However, more than half (53 percent) of the respondents rated the cost of living positively (compared to 45 percent globally) and 64 percent were happy with their financial situation (60 percent worldwide).

The high quality of living is also influenced by ample leisure time, with 72 percent happy with their work hours – though immigrants are unhappy with their career prospects (26 percent compared to 22 percent globally).

“The international job market is very small and limited to specific positions”, said an Italian.

Housing is also affordable, according to the survey, and Austria also did exceptionally well in “unrestricted access to online services”. However, 14 percent of the expats find it hard to pay without cash (compared to 8 percent globally).

Another issue was with the local language – German is famously a complicated language to learn and immigrants also found it challenging to live in Austria without speaking it.

“Fluent German would be a huge benefit, but I do not see myself achieving this”, a British immigrant said.

The best and worst destinations in 2022

According to the survey results, the best destinations for expats are Mexico, Indonesia, Taiwan, Portugal, Spain, the UAE, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and Singapore. In addition, they are among the best regarding ease of settling in and personal finance and perform well in essential indexes.

The worst destinations are Kuwait, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Japan, South Africa, Turkey, Italy, and Malta – most of them suffer from the Working Abroad criteria and Personal Finance.

This means they are considered places where it is hard to find good jobs and the cost of living is too high.

VIENNA

Summer traffic chaos: Construction work to be aware of in Vienna

The mid-year vacation months are when Austria tends to get most of its road and traffic work done. Here is the calendar for Vienna.

Published: 11 July 2022 13:47 CEST
Summer traffic chaos: Construction work to be aware of in Vienna

The summer vacation months are a time when many people in Austria tend to go to their idyllic destinations. However, for those left in the country, especially the capital Vienna, it’s an opportunity to enjoy a lot of what the city has to offer.

Still, people may notice that the city has become quite a Baustelle, or a construction site, with loads of work being done on its public transport lines, streets and avenues.

For you to enjoy your summer in the city without facing too much traffic or disturbance, here is a list of the major construction sites in Vienna:

First and second districts

In Vienna’s first district, several sites are currently under construction or maintenance. The main areas are due to subway construction and should last for a long time, especially the work in Volksgartenstraße for the U2 and U5 lines, which is expected to last until 2028 and affects metro lines as well as partially blocking the lanes for car traffic.

In Franz-Josefs-Kai from Salztorgasse and Salztorbrücke until Rotenturmstraße and Marienbrücke, the renovation work of the subway will affect vehicle traffic until October 2nd – only two lanes will remain open for traffic.

The bridge repair work in Franzensbrücke required that the bridge be closed to vehicle traffic in both directions since June 6th.

Work in and around the Gürtel

Some of Vienna’s busiest roads will have intense work over the summer months. For example, until September 11th, the right lane on the Landstraßer Gürtel in the direction of travel to the A23 will be closed at night (from 8 pm to 5 am).

Extensive work in the Äußerer Gürtel will be carried out in sections until September 2nd, with only two lanes open for traffic.

Other construction sites

There are a few constructions works over summer in Simmering. Most notably, in Svetelskystraße, which led to the closure of a lane in Etrichstraße in the direction of travel to Simmeringer Hauptstraße.

In the 14th district, a road construction from Deutschordenstraße will close the street section between Hadikgasse and Keißlergasse until August for private transport. The work extends to the 13th district, and a part of the Auhofstraße (between Seuttergasse and ON 185) will be affected during the summer months.

In the 20th district, Forsthausgasse 2-8, two lanes will be merged and the right-turn lane will be closed for work until August 12th, but pedestrian and bicycle traffic won’t be affected.

In the 21st district, Prager Straße 35-39, construction work will be carried out by day and two lanes will be left open in the direction of heading downtown.

The Kagraner Brücke, in the 22nd district, will also go through maintenance work until August 18th. During this time, traffic will be partially diverted to head into the city.

These are some of the main construction works in Vienna during the summer months. To see a complete list, including construction sites that began months (or years) ago and should last for longer, you can check out the official website here.

