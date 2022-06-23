For members
7 things to know about driving in Austria this summer
Taking a summer road trip through Austria is always fun, just make sure that you know what to expect before hitting Austrian roads this summer.
Published: 23 June 2022 10:17 CEST
There are some key elements to be aware of when driving in Austria this summer. (Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash)
Reader question: Can I take the Austrian driving licence test in English?
If you have to take an exam for your driving licence in Austria, it may be worrisome to imagine that it would have to be in German. So what are the rules?
Published: 3 June 2022 12:27 CEST
Updated: 5 June 2022 10:02 CEST
