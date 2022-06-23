Read news from:
DRIVING

7 things to know about driving in Austria this summer

Taking a summer road trip through Austria is always fun, just make sure that you know what to expect before hitting Austrian roads this summer.

Published: 23 June 2022 10:17 CEST
There are some key elements to be aware of when driving in Austria this summer. (Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash)

Busy weekends

Being stuck in traffic on a hot day is frustrating, but you can avoid busy times on Austrian roads with the dedicated traffic calendar (Staukalender) by the Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club (ÖAMTC)

Every year, the ÖAMTC collects details about public holidays, planned construction work, border controls and events to help motorists better plan their trips and make changes to an itinerary.

Users can also click on a specific date to be redirected to the ÖAMTC route planner for further details about traffic, parking spots and nearby petrol stations along a route.

Both the traffic calendar and the route planner are available on desktop or via the ÖAMTC app.

READ MORE: What is Austria’s ‘traffic calendar’ and how can it help me save time?

High fuel prices

Just in case anyone is unaware, fuel is very expensive right now, which means the days of a cheap road trip in Austria are over (for the foreseeable future, anyway).

Thankfully, the ÖAMTC has another useful app to help motorists find the cheapest fuel prices in their area, or wherever they are travelling in Austria.

In the app, users can search by petrol or diesel (depending on their vehicle) to view details of current prices at petrol stations in the selected area.

Additionally, for anyone travelling through Austria and into neighbouring countries, like Italy or Slovenia, it could be worth waiting to fill up the car until after crossing the border. 

The cost of fuel is currently significantly cheaper in many other countries outside of Austria.

FOR MEMBERS: Ten ways to save money on your trip to Austria this summer

Vignette

In order to drive on Austria’s motorways you need a small toll sticker known as a vignette. 

While these may seem odd to some foreigners, they are absolutely essential for all cars, motorbikes and camper vans – and anyone not displaying one on a motorway or expressway risks a fine of at least €120. 

Vignettes are available at around 6,000 outlets across the country, so anyone who fails to get one will have few excuses. 

A list of outlets is available here and digital vignettes are also available online.  

Unlike the sticker, digital vignettes are affixed to the licence plate. 

High-vis vests

If you breakdown on a road in Austria and need to leave the car, it’s essential to wear a high-vis jacket in either yellow, red or orange. 

It’s also required to place a breakdown triangle near the car to alert others drivers and rescue vehicles.

Rental cars should already be equipped with this kit, but if you’re driving your own vehicle, be sure to pick up a vest and breakdown triangle before setting off. 

READ ALSO: Reader question: Can I take the Austrian driving licence test in English?

Toll (Maut)

Despite having a vignette, some roads in Austria are also subject to a toll.

For example, it costs €38 for a car day ticket to drive along the Grossglockner High Alpine Road in the High Tauern National Park. The price for a motorbike is €28.

Other toll roads are the Brenner Pass (A13) in Tyrol, the Karawanken Tunnel that connects Austria and Slovenia, and the A26 Linz Freeway Westring in Upper Austria.

Alcohol and driving

In Austria, the legal blood alcohol level is 0.5 milligrams of alcohol per millilitre of blood. 

Penalties for driving under the influence in Austria are severe with a fine up to €5,900, and the possibility of losing a driving licence for one year.

If in doubt, stick to the soft drinks if planning to drive in Austria.

FOR MEMBERS: COMPARE: Which countries in Europe have the strictest drink-drive limits?

Police and speed traps

During the summertime, police are often out in force along Austrian roads to catch speeding drivers.

The national speed limits in the Alpine country are 50 km/hr within the city limits, 100 km/hr outside of the city limits and 130 km/hr on motorways (unless otherwise stated).

To avoid being caught out, be sure to pay attention to the speed limits when driving. But if you do get stopped by police, be prepared to pay the fine straight away.

Police in Austria will accept cash or card payments for speeding fines.

DRIVING

Reader question: Can I take the Austrian driving licence test in English?

If you have to take an exam for your driving licence in Austria, it may be worrisome to imagine that it would have to be in German. So what are the rules?

Published: 3 June 2022 12:27 CEST
Updated: 5 June 2022 10:02 CEST
The driving licence is a required document for anyone looking to drive a vehicle in Austria. If you are staying for more than six months and your permit is from a non-EEA country, then you’d have to swap it for an Austrian one.

Even if you have a document issued by a European Union country, you can also choose to convert it to an Austrian one.

The requirements for exchanging your foreign licence will depend on where it was first issued. They may include a theory test and a practical test. If you have to go through the entire process from scratch, you will also have to pass the written and practical exams.

But can those be taken in English?

The theory driving test

The written driving licence exam in Austria can be taken in English.

The theoretical part of the test is taken as a computer exam in the driving school where you are doing the process. It can be done in German, English, Croatian, or Slovenian, as well as in sign language, according to the government website.

READ ALSO: Can I use my foreign driving licence in Austria?

In order to take the test, you need to have a valid medical report and complete theoretical training in a driving school.

If you want to practise, the website of Austria’s traffic authority ÖAMTC has a page with an online practice test and where you can also download an app with real questions issued in the driving exam.

The practical driving test

After passing the theory test – or during the process of swapping foreign documents for an Austrian one in some cases, you need to take the practical exam.

READ ALSO: ​​COMPARE: Which countries in Europe have the strictest drink-drive limits?

According to the federal government, an interpreter can be present during the practical part of the driving test to help you in case you don’t speak German. It is not uncommon for driving schools to have teachers that speak English and can offer the exam in English – or in other languages, especially in Vienna.

Do I need to take a knowledge or driving test?

Some driving licences from non-EEA countries are considered equivalent to those issued in Austria and can be exchanged for an Austrian one without having to take a theory or practical driving test.

Non-EU/EEA countries exempt from the driving test rule (for all licence categories) are Andorra, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Japan, Jersey, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino, Switzerland, Serbia, United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

READ ALSO: Brexit: What happens if you haven’t exchanged your UK driving licence in Austria?

Additionally, people with a driving licence from Australia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Hong Kong, Israel, Canada, North Macedonia, New Zealand, Republic of South Africa, Republic of South Korea (if issued after 1 January 1997), USA and the United Arab Emirates are exempt from having to take a driving test for a category B licence.

A category B permit allows holders to drive a vehicle with up to eight passengers and a maximum weight of 3,500kg.

Drivers will still need to show a medical certificate before swapping their documents for the local ones – and the original licences must still be valid. People who have these documents issued in other countries will generally need to take at least the practical exam.

