ANALYSIS: Is Vienna in good hands with ‘crisis manager’ mayor Ludwig?

No Austrian politician has become more disputed and exposed to the public than Michael Ludwig, the mayor of Vienna. But as his political opponents grow could the city's so-called "crisis manager" yet come out on top?

Published: 17 June 2022 10:52 CEST
austria Michael Ludwig Vienna mayor
Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig (C) speaks during the opening of a mobile flu vaccination station "Impfbim" located in a tram in Vienna, Austria, on October 1, 2020. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

‘Pandemic not over’

“Once again I’d like to stress that the pandemic isn’t over,” Michael Ludwig tweeted in September 2021. “The pandemic is not over yet. We are staying on the safe side,” he posted end of May 2022. Like a mantra the city governor would also repeat this statement at the SPÖ Vienna State Party Conference on 28 May 2022, where Ludwig was confirmed as the capital’s federal leader with 94.4% of all delegates.

His most fervent supporters – close party members and Austria’s SPÖ chief Pamela Rendi-Wagner, a trained epidemiologist – keep applauding what Ludwig in his own words calls “the Viennese way”: a path that is supposed to be totally different from the national approach in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. And a path that has involved much stricter measures than in the rest of Austria and Europe: mandatory PCR tests at public outdoor pools for six-year-olds, for instance, or guest registration and “2G” restrictions (only admission to vaccinated persons and those who have recovered from a COVID infection) in Viennese hotels and restaurants.

All these measures were strongly criticised by some economic representatives and ÖVP politicians in particular. They have now been lifted, although FFP2 face masks still need to be used on all public transport in Vienna. Such measures still outrage an increasing number of social media users who blame Ludwig for keeping the health crisis alive to consolidate his power.

In an interview, former Minister of Tourism Elisabeth Köstinger accused the Viennese government of harming Austria’s hospitality and tourism sectors in the long run with its strict Corona policy. Indeed, the capital was hit much more badly than the other eight provinces, with almost 57% fewer hotel bookings than in 2019. Köstinger also questioned the efficiency of Vienna’s testing strategy in relation to high infection numbers.

But what do the Austrians think of Michael Ludwig, who ranges among the ÖVP-Green government’s toughest opponents? According to a survey by the Linz Market Institute, Vienna’s mayor would have been re-elected by more than 50%. This survey, however, was carried out beginning of 2022, before a series of scandals and crises started to tarnish Ludwig’s reputation as a trustworthy “crisis manager”.

An image made of concrete

Just a few days after the poll was published, activists revealed a monument in front of Vienna’s city hall: a concrete image of Michael Ludwig as a clear sign of protest against his climate and environmental policy. Protesters (many of them from the “Fridays for Future” movement and Greenpeace) turned out in force as the mayor insisted on building a highway and a tunnel that was supposed to cross the Lobau, a nature reserve at the Danube. Ludwig remained unimpressed. Like in the Corona crisis, the governor wants to rely on his own team of experts, emphasising that there are no feasible alternatives. Meanwhile, parts of the SPÖ’s base are openly opposing the governor’s hardline policy.

In social media, the number of Ludwig’s critics currently far exceeds his supporters and those in favour of his cautious and considerate “Viennese way”. With the ongoing war in Ukraine and an alarming inflation in Austria, this trend doesn’t seem to be reversed.

Many Austrians have started to wonder why the SPÖ was calling for national incentives to reduce rising costs of living while Vienna’s governor hadn’t offered solutions to bring down rising electricity, heating and housing expenses. One poster in the “Standard” forum also asks why the mayor, who “couldn’t be fast enough to give a press conference right after the federal government had finished their consultations,” was then making himself scarce. Only this week did Ludwig announce any measures to counter rising energy costs.

Is Ludwig able to manage future crises?

In the Austrian capital, the Social Democrats are still perceived as an open-minded and social party standing up for equal rights and opportunities. Members of ethnic minorities and the LGTBQ community feel safe with the SPÖ-run city government. This perception hasn’t changed since Michael Ludwig came into office in May 2018. However, some may now disagree after the governor’s friendly meeting with Turkey’s disputed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul this month.

The Austrian daily “Der Standard” called the consultation a “diplomatic dilemma”, while the reactions of the Kurdish minority and online posters were far less diplomatic. “Is he just overestimating himself by giving cynical, somewhat provincial signals to potential AKP (Erdogan) voters in Vienna, or is it something else?” sociologist Kenan Güngör wonders. One poster suspects that Ludwig’s main motivations for this trip were to gain Austro-Turkish voters, outperform Chancellor Karl Nehammer (who visited Russian President Putin) and prepare himself for leading the federal SPÖ one day.

With the rising inflation, many Austrians have lost faith in politicians who keep struggling to find efficient solutions against increasing prices and living expenses.

Soon after the federal government announced “climate bonus” payouts of up to 500 Euros per household this year, Michael Ludwig finally also promised an “energy bonus” of 200 Euros for more than 650,000 Viennese households. Will this suffice to calm an array of opponents and voters who have already turned their backs on the SPÖ?

It may, in the end, depend on the solutions Ludwig and his party are going to offer and communicate to the public. One thing is for sure though: The rhetoric of a permanent state of crisis alone isn’t going to be enough anymore.

VIENNA

Ten essential apps to download for living in Vienna

If you live in Austria's capital or a planning to move there, a few key smartphone apps will certainly make your life in Vienna and surrounding cities much easier.

Published: 15 June 2022 14:53 CEST
Ten essential apps to download for living in Vienna

Moving to a new city and living in a different country can be challenging, especially if you are still learning the local language. Luckily, there are many tech tools that foreigners can use to help them adjust to a new life abroad. 

Some free smartphone apps you can download and always have with you will make life easier in Vienna – even if you have been living in the Austrian capital for years.

From things to help you set up as a resident, to navigate better in the city you live and even find some food when all supermarkets are closed on Sundays, here are the apps you should download if you live in Vienna.

Stadt Wien

The Stadt Wien app is the official application of the City of Vienna. It brings essential news and pushes notifications on traffic disruption near you, weather alerts or civil emergencies.

There is also a detailed city map where you can search for drinking fountains, coronavirus test streets, fuel stations, parks, and more.

The app’s search function works much better than Vienna’s website, and you can use it to navigate and find pages on topics of interest – it will send you directly to the right official page online.

WienMobil

This is the official app of the Wiener Linien – Vienna’s public transport operator – making it an essential tool for anyone living in the capital city or the surrounding area.

The WienMobil app covers all forms of transport in the city, from trains to buses and ride-sharing vehicles, and shows the different forms of transportation available for a selected route.

Tickets can even be purchased and stored in the app, meaning users don’t have to carry a physical ticket when going about their daily lives.

WienMobil’s transport partners include Citybike Wien, Europcar, Taxi 31300 and Westbahn.

ÖBB

ÖBB is Austria’s national rail operator and the ÖBB app is helpful for anyone that regularly travels by train in Austria – or for anyone visiting the country.

Users can purchase tickets within the app and receive notifications about delays or changes to a service and view information about platforms at specific train stations.

City, weekly and monthly tickets can also be purchased in the ÖBB app.

WienBot

The WienBot app is quite the find for Vienna residents and is literally what it says: a bot. The artificial intelligence bot is in English (if your phone settings are in English) and will answer any questions you have about life in the Austrian capital.

It also works with keywords. So, for example, if you type “coronavirus”, it will bring up a series of messages with short explanations about the disease, hotlines for you to call, a website where you can get more information on vaccinations and the official Stadt Wien page with all aggregated info on Covid-19. It then suggests other keywords (such as quarantine, contact persons, and free testing) you can click to read more on.

You can also type other things, for example, “theatre”, and the bot will bring up a series of theatre events happening in Vienna.

Sag’s Wien

Is the street light in your neighbourhood broken? Or maybe some rubbish hasn’t been cleaned out next to your home? You can let the City of Vienna know about these and other issues with the Sag’s Wien (something like “tell Vienna”) app.

The app is pretty straightforward. You just click on “report new issue”, choose which category it belongs to (public lighting, traffic lights, green area, etc.), and a map with your location will open up. You can then pinpoint the exact place you need, post pictures, and leave a comment about the problem.

It’s also possible to follow up on the issues and see a map with what has been reported and what’s the status of the complaints.

Vienna has several official apps for residents. (Screenshot/The Local)

Handy-Signatur

Before the pandemic, the Handy-Signatur was a little-known app that most people didn’t understand, let alone use.

Then the Covid-19 Green Pass was rolled out, along with many other digital services, and the Handy-Signatur suddenly became an essential app.

But what is it exactly?

The Handy-Signatur is essentially a mobile phone (known as a Handy, in German) signature which turns your phone into a virtual ID card. It allows you to legally sign official documents without having to print them out and sign them by hand. It also allows you to easily log in to official sites, including those to retrieve vaccination certificates and the tax office site.

The Local Austria news app

You might be used to scouring The Local Austria every morning for your daily hit of Austrian language and culture or receiving our newsletter. But what about getting alerts straight to your phone when we produce new content? Sounds pretty good, right?

Luckily for you, The Local has a free smartphone app which you can access content from all nine countries we cover so that you can keep up to date on both Austria and wider Europe.

It’s available on Apple and Android phones and will be an indispensable guide to living the Austrian lifestyle.

Language apps

Of course, living in Vienna will be much easier if you speak the local language. There are many apps to help you learn German (Duolingo, Mondly, and Babbel are just some of the most popular ones) for free – some of them are even fun.

A translation app can also be useful. The most popular one, Google Translate, works decently (but not perfectly) with English – German translations. It has valuable tools, including a live translation one that can translate text in real-time with your phone’s camera.

Food apps

Lieferando and Mjam are two popular food delivery apps that will save your dinner cravings. They work with several restaurants and shops in Vienna and will deliver to addresses in the city and some of its surroundings.

Recently, and especially with the coronavirus pandemic, services that deliver groceries have also become very popular in Austria.

A great app is Gurkerl, with large assortments of food and beverages (they also have a lot of vegan options). Alfies is also another popular app for groceries delivery. It has fewer options, but it delivers faster, until late at night (1 am on Fridays) and on Sundays as well.

Are there any apps we missed for living in Vienna? Please let us know in the comments section below or email us at [email protected]

