Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 ALERT

‘The pandemic is not over’: Vienna keeps mask rule in public transport

Austria's capital has decided to keep mandatory FFP2 masks in public transport but is dropping them in supermarkets.

Published: 24 May 2022 21:52 CEST
Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig. Photo: JOE KLAMAR / AFP

Austria’s capital Vienna will still have mandatory usage of FFP2 masks even if the federal government is dropping the requirement in the rest of the country.

It will still be mandatory in Vienna to wear masks when public transport, pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and hospitals, SPÖ Mayor Michael Ludwig announced this Tuesday.

People no longer will need to wear masks in supermarkets and other essential trade, though. The decision was taken after a meeting with the city crisis committee and health authorities, according to the mayor.

“The pandemic is not over yet. We will remain on the consistent and safe path”, Ludwig said.

Earlier this Tuesday, Austria’s Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) had announced the country would “pause” mask requirements from June 1st in all but health establishments during the summer months, as reported.

READ ALSO: Austria to ‘pause’ Covid mask mandate from June 1st

Rauch justified the decision by saying that the coronavirus numbers, both of new infections and of hospitalised people, have significantly dropped and maintained a downwards trend for weeks.

“The number of new infections has fallen, as well as the number of people in hospitals due to Covid-19, for several weeks now. This is good news”, he said.

Since the last major easing step in mid-April, the FFP2 obligation has only been in force in enclosed spaces of hospitals and homes, public transport and taxis, in the customer area of vital trade, in party traffic of administrative authorities and in institutions for the practice of religion outside trade fairs.

However, the federal government sets out the minimum standard for the country, but the different states may adopt stricter measures. Vienna has often kept tougher regulations during the pandemic, including a more extended period when only vaccinated or recovered people were allowed in bars and restaurants.

Vaccination campaign

The Viennese mayor also commented on the suspended vaccine mandate law, stating that vaccination protects and the city would have a “corresponding vaccination campaign soon”.

Ludwig added that he would demand the same from the federal government. “All of this is done to protect the health of the Viennese population”, he said.

Austria this Tuesday reported 2,177 new coronavirus infections after 185,230 PCR tests, according to the Health Ministry. Currently, there are 596 people hospitalised with Covid-19 and 57 in intensive care units.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,607 people have died from Covid-19 in the country.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 ALERT

Austria to ‘pause’ Covid mask mandate from June 1st

The Federal Government has announced the next steps regarding the remaining coronavirus restrictions still in place in the country.

Published: 24 May 2022 09:19 CEST
Austria to 'pause' Covid mask mandate from June 1st

Austria’s federal government has announced a “pause” to the mandatory FFP2 masks in essential trade, such as supermarkets, and public transport from June 1st.

Masks will still need to be worn in health and care facilities, the turquoise-green federal government announced in a press conference this Tuesday, 24th.

“The number of new infections has fallen, as well as the number of people in hospitals due to Covid-19, for several weeks now. This is good news”, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said.

READ ALSO: Austria extends Covid regulations as experts warn of autumn resurgence

Since the last major easing step in mid-April, the FFP2 obligation has only been in force in enclosed spaces of hospitals and homes, public transport and taxis, in the customer area of vital trade, in party traffic of administrative authorities and in institutions for the practice of religion outside trade fairs.

Rauch stated that the mask requirement will be “paused”, as the pandemic is not over yet, and that people should be prepared for a resumption of the rules after summer.

Vienna to “evaluate the situation”

On his social media, Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig stated that the capital’s crisis team would meet to evaluate the situation before deciding on whether or not they’d maintain the mask mandate for the city.

The federal government in Austria can make a minimum standard of the Covid regulations, but it is up to the states to decide if they want to keep stricter measures. Vienna has on several occasions announced it wouldn’t not follow federal easing, most notably keeping a 2G (only vaccinated or recovered people) rule in the gastronomy for weeks after those rules fell in the rest of the country.

“Based on the committee assessment, we will make a decision for Vienna, which we will communicate promptly”, the SPÖ mayor said.

Vaccination mandate is still suspended

Minister of the Constitution Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) said that the compulsory vaccination law would remain suspended due to the lowering numbers of Covid-19 infections in Austria.

“A focus on the vaccination obligation is currently not justified”, she said during the press conference. Still, Edtstadler reiterated a request for the population to get vaccinated: “the vaccine works”.

The minister mentioned that she tested positive for Covid-19 after being three times vaccinated, saying that the vaccine protects against the severe courses of the disease.

BACKGROUND: EXPLAINED: How Austria’s compulsory vaccine mandate could be back in June

Still, Health Minister Rauch reminded people to get the vaccine and get a booster before the autumn months, to protect against possible new variants and hospitalisation. “We will have refresher campaigns from August to prepare for winter”, he stated.

No more corona tests in schools

Since the number of positive corona tests is decreasing, all measures are also lifted in schools. From June, there will be no more corona tests for students in schools, stated Minister of Education Martin Polaschek (ÖVP). A weekly PCR test is currently mandatory for class attendance.

In the case of new Covid cases in the a specific class, antigen tests can continue to be carried out,” added Polaschek. The epidemiological situation will determine if the testing capabilities will be resumed again in autumn. 

SHOW COMMENTS