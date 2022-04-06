EXPLAINED: What should I do if my Austrian Green Pass is expiring?

By June it is expected that around 74,000 Covid-19 vaccination and recovery certificates will expire in Austria – even for people that have received the third dose.

This is in line with current rules that state certificates are only valid for 270 days, after which the Green Pass will turn red and will no longer be valid proof of 3G (tested, vaccinated, recovered).

So, what happens next?

On Tuesday evening, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) told ORF that the Austrian federal government is working on an extension of existing certificates, although the details of when and for how long have not yet been confirmed.

Rauch said he hopes to announce further details by the beginning of next week (April 11th) but assured the public that no one will lose their ability to travel due to expiring certificates, as reported by the Kronen Zeitung.

Rauch said: “Things are already prepared, we know the numbers and when [Green] passports will expire.”

According to Kurier, around 800 certificates will expire by the end of April, followed by another 900 in May. By the end of June the figure will rise to around 74,000 people.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said they are “examining all options”.

What are the current Green Pass rules?

Certificates of full vaccination (two doses) against Covid-19 are currently valid in Austria for 180 days (or six months) from the date of the second dose. An additional vaccination, or booster, is then valid for 270 days.

Certificates of recovery from Covid-19 are currently valid for 180 days, including for people that have previously received two doses of the vaccination.

A PCR test result is valid for 72 hours and an antigen test from a pharmacy or testing station is valid for 24 hours.

Full details about the Green Pass can be found at the official website.

What is the Green Pass used for in Austria?

The Green Pass is used to show proof of 2G (recovered or vaccinated) or 3G in settings where the rules apply.

This includes entry into the country for tourists, citizens and residents, as well entry to high-risk places like hospitals, nursing homes and schools.

However, Vienna is currently still operating under stricter rules and proof of 2G is required to enter cafes, bars, restaurants, nightclubs and indoor sports facilities.

Additionally, the federal government reintroduced the FFP2 mask mandate for public indoor spaces last month but gave businesses the option to implement the mandate or follow 3G rules.

A full report on the current mask rules in Austria can be found