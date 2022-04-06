Read news from:
EXPLAINED: What should I do if my Austrian Green Pass is expiring?

For many people across Austria, the Green Pass will expire in the coming weeks and months. What does this mean and what is the government doing about it?

Published: 6 April 2022 13:36 CEST
The Green Pass will turn red for thousands of people in Austria in the coming months. What happens next? Photo: JOEL SAGET / AFP

By June it is expected that around 74,000 Covid-19 vaccination and recovery certificates will expire in Austria – even for people that have received the third dose. 

This is in line with current rules that state certificates are only valid for 270 days, after which the Green Pass will turn red and will no longer be valid proof of 3G (tested, vaccinated, recovered).

So, what happens next?

On Tuesday evening, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) told ORF that the Austrian federal government is working on an extension of existing certificates, although the details of when and for how long have not yet been confirmed.

Rauch said he hopes to announce further details by the beginning of next week (April 11th) but assured the public that no one will lose their ability to travel due to expiring certificates, as reported by the Kronen Zeitung.

Rauch said: “Things are already prepared, we know the numbers and when [Green] passports will expire.”

According to Kurier, around 800 certificates will expire by the end of April, followed by another 900 in May. By the end of June the figure will rise to around 74,000 people.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said they are “examining all options”.

What are the current Green Pass rules?

Certificates of full vaccination (two doses) against Covid-19 are currently valid in Austria for 180 days (or six months) from the date of the second dose. An additional vaccination, or booster, is then valid for 270 days.

Certificates of recovery from Covid-19 are currently valid for 180 days, including for people that have previously received two doses of the vaccination.

A PCR test result is valid for 72 hours and an antigen test from a pharmacy or testing station is valid for 24 hours.

Full details about the Green Pass can be found at the official website

What is the Green Pass used for in Austria?

The Green Pass is used to show proof of 2G (recovered or vaccinated) or 3G in settings where the rules apply.

This includes entry into the country for tourists, citizens and residents, as well entry to high-risk places like hospitals, nursing homes and schools.

However, Vienna is currently still operating under stricter rules and proof of 2G is required to enter cafes, bars, restaurants, nightclubs and indoor sports facilities.

Additionally, the federal government reintroduced the FFP2 mask mandate for public indoor spaces last month but gave businesses the option to implement the mandate or follow 3G rules.

TRAVEL NEWS

Reader question: Do I need to be vaccinated to come to Austria?

Many European countries require that tourists, especially those outside of the EU, be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter. With Covid measures being wound back, what are the current rules in Austria?

Published: 4 April 2022 15:47 CEST
The European Council proposed a framework for travel from outside the European Union, prioritising vaccinated travellers to promote safe reopening steps.

The decision stated that member states should reopen systematically to those vaccinated with vaccines having completed the World Health Organisation, but left it to the countries themselves to make a final decision on regulations.

Austria has decided on a relatively moderate entry regulation.

As a result, travellers are currently not required to have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the country, regardless of the reason for travel or the country they are entering from.

Here are the updated entry restrictions you should be aware of when coming to Austria.

The so-called 3G rule

To enter Austria, travellers need to show proof of vaccination, or proof of recent recovery from a Covid-19 infection, or a negative test result.

This applies to arrivals from all countries, people of all nationalities and for all reasons for travel. People who cannot show 3G proof will still be allowed in Austria but will need to register online and go into quarantine.

What counts as vaccination proof

For two-dose vaccinations, the proof is valid for 270 days after the second dose, and there need to be at least 14 days between the first and second shot of the vaccine. A booster dose is valid for 270 days after it was taken, and it must have been taken at least 90 days after the second dose.

If a person took a vaccine after recovering from Covid, the proof is valid for 270 days of that dose.

For entry purposes, Austria recognised people vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 22 days of the first dose and 270 days after that.

BioNtech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Covaxin, Covovax, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Nuvaxovid (Novavax), Sinovac, and Sinopharm are all valid for entering Austria. Mix and match vaccinations are valid, as well, according to the country’s official tourism website.

However, it is essential to note that both the validity period and the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson above only apply when entering Austria. Once inside the country, for purposes of the 2G or 3G rules, two-dose vaccines are only valid for 180 days after the second dose.

A Jannsen vaccine needs to be followed by a second dose.

Also, only EMA-approved vaccines are accepted inside the country, so BioNtech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Nuvaxovid (Novavax) are accepted.

Austria has removed most of its restrictions internally. However, the capital Vienna still requires people to be either vaccinated or recovered if they want to enter bars and restaurants.

What counts as proof of recovery or test

A medical certificate, including a recovery date, is necessary to prove that you have recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection. You can download a form in English here.

Notification of a positive test, including the NHS email, is not valid as proof of recovery.

If you have not been vaccinated nor recently recovered from Covid, you can still enter Austria, even if you are coming from outside of the European Union. However, you will need to show a negative Covid test.

A PCR test is valid for 72 hours, and an antigen test for 24 hours after the test was administered. The certificates need to be issued by official medical authorities, and self-tests are not accepted.

Who is exempt from these rules?

There are very few exceptions from the Entry regulations, but children under the age of 12 do not need to show 3G proof when entering the country. However, in Vienna, children need to show entry tests from the age of six.

What about if I’m only passing through Austria?

You don’t need to show 3G proof or register online when you are making a transit journey without a stopover. If you are driving through Austria, you are allowed to make essential stops, such as to refuel, for example.

However, you might be asked to show proof that you are in transit or that you comply with the regulations of your final destination.

