Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 TESTS

Vienna: How tourists, visitors (and residents) can get free Covid tests

Austria has changed its testing policy, but tourists, visitors (and residents) can still easily access free Covid tests. Here's a step-by-step guide to registering for the free tests.

Published: 1 April 2022 11:21 CEST
Vienna: How tourists, visitors (and residents) can get free Covid tests
From April, Covid-19 tests will be limited in Austria, but tourists and non-residents can still access them. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

From April, free Covid-19 tests are no longer unlimited in Austria, and people will be limited to five PCR and five antigen tests a month. There has been a lot of confusion about how the government will keep track of the number of tests and whether or not non-residents could still access them.

Austrian capital Vienna has confirmed it will continue offering several testing options, including the home PCR tests known as Alles Gurgelt and test streets and boxes throughout the city. Tourists can access all these options – there is no need to show proof of residence or a social security number.

Alles Gurgelt

One of the easiest ways to get a Covid PCR test, especially if you don’t speak German, is using the Alles Gurgelt offer. For this, you need to sign up to the website, which is also available for Upper Austria. 

When you click “jetzt registrieren“, you are taken to the partner company website. There are several languages to pick from, including English, Spanish, Italian, Turkish, Portuguese, and Romanian.

READ ALSO: Easter holidays: What to expect if you are coming to Austria

From there, you provide your name, email a new password to create a new user. Then, as you are testing privately and not through a school or company, it’s time to fill out some personal data, including telephone and address.

The website also asks for a social security number but already has some info: “You will find your social security number on your e-card. Citizens of other countries enter the digits 0000 together with their date of birth”, so tourists and non-residents can quickly sign up as well.

People who have already taken the tests before will notice that a new page shows up, where you can choose whether to start a new test or pick up the kits. Tourists and visitors are also entitled to five tests a month.

The five-a-month limit

There was a lot of confusion about how the limit would be measured. Would it be how many tests you can pick up a month? Or how many you can submit? Turns out, it’s both.

Users get a new pickup code every month and are entitled to get five test kits. If they choose to start a new test, they will also see how many they have already taken of the “five monthly free tests based on the regulation of the Ministry of Health”.

READ ALSO: Travel: What are Austria’s current entry and Covid rules?

However, there are many exceptions and several different possibilities that won’t count towards the monthly quota. 

Users are prompted with the question “why do you want to do a PCR test?” and the five free tests is only one of the possibilities. 

One of the listed reasons is “official testing”, and people can check if they have symptoms, if they need to test themselves to leave quarantine, if they are a contact person, or if the antigen test was positive.

These options will give them a free PCR test that won’t count towards the five-a-month limit.

But that’s not all. Users can also select “I have the following reason for doing the test”, which will extend different reasons to get “extra” free tests. These include “I am visiting someone in a hospital/rehabilitation institution, residential care facility/disable care facility”, for example. 

You can also get free unlimited tests if you work at residential care facilities, hospitals, schools, daycare centres, or if you are a student. 

Some bugs and problems

While testing, we found that the system is not perfect. 

You can’t use your ‘old’ test kits if you choose to take a test that will be counted as one of the five monthly ones. The system will say that you have no tests available. 

READ ALSO: Austria: I’ve stashed away Covid tests. Can I use them from April?

However, you can move forward if you choose any other option. 

This will mean that tourists will have to first pick up new test kits and not use the five-free tests quota before starting a new test. 

You can pick up the kits at any BIPA outlet in Vienna – and you can drop off your tests at any REWE outlet in the city (BILLA, BILLA PLUS, BIPA, and PENNY), but also several ÖBB train stations – Wien Hauptbahnhof/Vienna Central Station, Wien Meidling, as well as at the petrol station shops of BP, JET, SHELL, ENI & OMV).

You will receive your result via email within 24 hours if you hand in your sample before 9 a.m. The samples are picked up at the REWE outlets twice a day (between 9 a.m. and noon and between 2 and 5 p.m.).

The test streets and testing boxes

Another option in Vienna is the testing streets and boxes – a good choice if you don’t have the time to pick up a new kit, or don’t want to go to the trouble of taking the test at home, filming yourself and then dropping out the test. 

The streets and boxes work the same way as before. The City Hall confirmed that all of them will remain working “for the time being”. 

Here you can find a list of all the testing centres in Vienna. Registering a new user is very simple, but it is in German. The forms are pretty straightforward, though, and they will ask for information such as name and date of birth. 

READ ALSO: Reader question: What are Vienna’s new Covid measures?

A social security number (Sozialversicherungsnummer) will also be asked, but you can check a box stating if you don’t have any (Keine Sozialversicherungsnummer vorhanden). 

After the registration, you will get a personal QR code that needs to be shown before your test appointment. Then, you can choose one of the several streets and boxes to schedule your test.

All you need to take, according to the official website, is an official picture ID (a passport, for example), the QR code (printed or on your phone), the confirmation of the appointment (also printed or on your phone), and an FFP2 mask. 

They also ask you to take your e-card if you have one, but it’s not mandatory, so tourists and non-residents can easily take the tests.

There was no mention of reasons to take the test or the five-a-month limit during the entire process, so it is still unclear how they will control the limited tests of people going to centres, streets and boxes.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

Easter holidays: What to expect if you are coming to Austria

After a few seasons of closed hotels and lockdowns, Austria is reopening and ready to resume tourism activities. Here's what you need to know before coming to the alpine country.

Published: 31 March 2022 14:52 CEST
Easter holidays: What to expect if you are coming to Austria

The pandemic is certainly not over, but as many countries bring reopening steps, travellers are getting ready to resume trips.

With its natural beauty, Easter markets, stunning architecture and a great variety of touristic offers, Austria is certainly a great destination for those looking to satiate their wanderlust. 

But what are the rules currently in place, what has changed with the pandemic and, most importantly, what should you be aware of when coming to Austria?

Entry rules to Austria

First of all, are you even allowed to travel to Austria? 

The country last month changed its entry rules regarding Covid restrictions, making it significantly easier for visitors to come. 

Travellers need to prove that they are fully vaccinated against the disease, have recently recovered from it, or show a negative Covid-19 test. Either of these, the so-called 3G rule, is enough for entry. 

Austria accepts several different vaccines as proof of vaccination for entry into the territory, including the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac. However, they are not recognised for 2G proof inside the country (i.e. for entry to bars and restaurants). 

There is no need to quarantine or fill in any online forms for those who comply with the 3G rules. In addition, children under the age of 12 don’t need to show any of these confirmations.

READ ALSO: Travel: What are Austria’s current entry and Covid rules?

What rules are in place inside of Austria?

The main rule that the country has kept is a mask mandate for indoor areas and all public transport. Unlike other countries where simple surgical masks are enough, Austria has an FFP2 mask mandate. 

While these masks are rare elsewhere, they are available almost everywhere in Austria. 

Most of the country has removed the main Covid restrictions, including person limits for events, entry rules for certain establishments, curfews and contact restrictions.

As a result, all areas of life can open again, even nightclubs, which were closed for several months longer than any other type of establishment.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: What are Austria’s current Covid rules?

In the capital Vienna, however, some rules are still in place. Besides the FFP2 mask requirement, the main rule to be aware of is the 2G entry rules for gastronomy. 

In Vienna, only those who are vaccinated or recently recovered from a Covid infection are allowed to enter bars and restaurants. However, children up to 15 years of age can show tests in places with 2G rules.

READ ALSO: Reader question: What are Vienna’s new Covid measures?

What counts as proof for 2G?

If you want to enter a bar or restaurant in Vienna, you will need to show that you have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recently recovered from an infection.

A standard EU pass (also known as green, sanitary, Covid or health pass in other countries) is a valid proof of vaccination or recovery. In addition, an official immunisation or health certificate in German or English can also be presented. 

The rules are laid out by the government here

Can I get tested in Austria?

Austria is changing its Covid tests policy starting April 1st, with a limit of five PCR tests and five antigen tests per month per person. 

So far, there has been no need to present proof of residence or social security number to take tests in Austria, meaning that tourists could also benefit from the free offer. There are no indications that this will change. 

We will update this article if there is news regarding Covid-19 tests in Austria for tourists.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Austria’s new Covid-19 testing rules

What else has changed?

Two years of the pandemic have certainly changed Austria in many ways. 

One thing that may affect the lives of tourists is that Austria’s love for cold hard cash has (if only slightly) waned with the health measures and digital payments needed with the coronavirus pandemic.

However, cash is still the preferred method accounting for 66 per cent of all transactions in Austria, according to the Austrian Bank.

READ ALSO: Seven ways the Covid-19 pandemic has changed Austria

So, it is worth it to keep some euros in your wallet unless you want to go searching for a Bankomat to draw some cash and pay for lunch.

Besides that, kissing used to be a standard greeting, with men and women amicably giving one kiss on each cheek as a way to say hello. 

That is no longer as common, and things can get awkward until you figure out if the person you are greeting is a kisser, a hugger, a fist pump sort of person or someone who will greet you with just a nod.

The pandemic is not over, and proof of that is that there are still high numbers of new coronavirus infections, though they have slowly declined from the record-breaking numbers in mid-March.

This has its effects, as people who test positive need to self-isolate for at least five days before resuming activities, including work. You might see the repercussions in certain areas, including transport, as public transport companies have already announced changes in schedules to accommodate the staff shortages.

It’s also important to keep in mind basic health measures to avoid contracting the virus yourself.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: What to do if you test positive in Austria

Plan ahead

If you plan on coming for the Easter holidays, plan ahead. Tourism is picking up again, and hotels have been close to capacity in many regions, including Vienna. 

You should also be aware that, even if businesses have suffered during lockdowns, Austria still closes stores (and supermarkets!) on Sundays. Furthermore, Easter Monday is a holiday too, with everything also closed for that day.

There may be a few options open throughout cities, and convenience stores in gas stations also stay open (so do tourist attractions, bars, and restaurants), but most supermarkets and stores will have their doors closed.

READ ALSO: Everything that changes in Austria in April 2022

If you are heading to the capital, it’s worth checking out the best things to do in spring in Vienna – all of which open even on Sundays and holidays.

Or just skip town (and country) altogether

In Austria and looking to get away for the long weekend?

Here are five spring destinations popular among Austrians and the Covid rules in place for each of them.

Five spring destinations from Austria – and the Covid rules in place

Useful vocabulary

Einreiseregeln – entry rules

Veranstaltungen – events

Nachweis – proof, certificate

​​Ferienfahrplan – holiday schedule

Testergebnis – test result

SHOW COMMENTS