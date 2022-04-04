Reader question: Do I need to be vaccinated to come to Austria?

The European Council proposed a framework for travel from outside the European Union, prioritising vaccinated travellers to promote safe reopening steps.
The decision stated that member states should reopen systematically to those vaccinated with vaccines having completed the World Health Organisation, but left it to the countries themselves to make a final decision on regulations.
Austria has decided on a relatively moderate entry regulation.
As a result, travellers are currently not required to have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the country, regardless of the reason for travel or the country they are entering from.
Here are the updated entry restrictions you should be aware of when coming to Austria.
The so-called 3G rule
To enter Austria, travellers need to show proof of vaccination, or proof of recent recovery from a Covid-19 infection, or a negative test result.
This applies to arrivals from all countries, people of all nationalities and for all reasons for travel. People who cannot show 3G proof will still be allowed in Austria but will need to register online and go into quarantine.
What counts as vaccination proof
For two-dose vaccinations, the proof is valid for 270 days after the second dose, and there need to be at least 14 days between the first and second shot of the vaccine. A booster dose is valid for 270 days after it was taken, and it must have been taken at least 90 days after the second dose.
If a person took a vaccine after recovering from Covid, the proof is valid for 270 days of that dose.
For entry purposes, Austria recognised people vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 22 days of the first dose and 270 days after that.
BioNtech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Covaxin, Covovax, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Nuvaxovid (Novavax), Sinovac, and Sinopharm are all valid for entering Austria. Mix and match vaccinations are valid, as well, according to the country’s official tourism website.
However, it is essential to note that both the validity period and the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson above only apply when entering Austria. Once inside the country, for purposes of the 2G or 3G rules, two-dose vaccines are only valid for 180 days after the second dose.
A Jannsen vaccine needs to be followed by a second dose.
Also, only EMA-approved vaccines are accepted inside the country, so BioNtech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Nuvaxovid (Novavax) are accepted.
Austria has removed most of its restrictions internally. However, the capital Vienna still requires people to be either vaccinated or recovered if they want to enter bars and restaurants.
What counts as proof of recovery or test
A medical certificate, including a recovery date, is necessary to prove that you have recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection. You can download a form in English here.
Notification of a positive test, including the NHS email, is not valid as proof of recovery.
If you have not been vaccinated nor recently recovered from Covid, you can still enter Austria, even if you are coming from outside of the European Union. However, you will need to show a negative Covid test.
A PCR test is valid for 72 hours, and an antigen test for 24 hours after the test was administered. The certificates need to be issued by official medical authorities, and self-tests are not accepted.
Who is exempt from these rules?
There are very few exceptions from the Entry regulations, but children under the age of 12 do not need to show 3G proof when entering the country. However, in Vienna, children need to show entry tests from the age of six.
What about if I’m only passing through Austria?
You don’t need to show 3G proof or register online when you are making a transit journey without a stopover. If you are driving through Austria, you are allowed to make essential stops, such as to refuel, for example.
However, you might be asked to show proof that you are in transit or that you comply with the regulations of your final destination.
