ENERGY COSTS: How to claim financial support in Vienna

The City of Vienna has unveiled a new financial package to help low income households with soaring energy bills.

Published: 22 March 2022 10:47 CET
How will energy supplies be impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war? Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP
The City of Vienna has launched a new financial package to help with energy costs. Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

According to the City of Vienna, bills for electricity and gas will increase by around €500 in 2022 for the average Viennese household.

This is a worrying development for many residents but for those on low incomes it could lead to some tough financial decisions.

To help ease the burden, the City of Vienna has unveiled a new financial support package – on top of Vienna’s existing energy support fund and the recently announced Federal Government €2 billion cost of living relief fund.

The initiative in Vienna is called Wiener Energieunterstützung Plus (Vienna Energy Support Plus) and is specifically focused on energy costs. It is expected to help around 260,000 people in the city.

But what is it and how does it work?

What is in the support package?

The Vienna Energy Support Plus has been put together by the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) and the New Austria Liberal Forum (NEOS). It is a financial aid package worth €125 million.

There are three pillars to the package: a one-off energy allowance (Wiener Energiekostenpauschale); financial help with paying bills and energy advice (Energieunterstützung Neu); and support with the installation of photovoltaics and other sustainable forms of energy.

The Energiekostenpauschale (energy cost flat rate) will involve eligible households receiving the €200 allowance into their bank account in June, or by postal order for those without a bank account. This package is worth €50 million and MA 40 (City of Vienna department for social and health law) will be responsible for distributing it.

The second pillar (Energieunterstützung Neu) is for people who find themselves in arrears or unable to pay energy bills. They are advised to contact the City of Vienna to apply for additional financial help through this package.

Energieunterstützung Neu (energy support new) is a €26 million fund that is available to support households with energy costs. However, in these cases the money would be transferred directly to the energy supplier to pay part or all of the bill, depending on the situation.

The third and final pillar in the package is aimed at financially supporting the renovation of old buildings, the installation of energy-efficient systems in new buildings and subsidies for sustainable energy systems across the city.

The City of Vienna is investing more than €48.3 million in this project with the aim to reduce energy costs for residents in the long term.

Who is eligible?

The financial support package is strictly aimed at supporting low income households. 

In Vienna, this means those on the minimum income (approximately 70,000 people), minimum pension (42,000 people), unemployment benefits (110,000) or housing assistance (40,000).

According to Der Standard, the minimum income referred to by the City of Vienna is €977.94 per month for a single person or €733.46 per person per month for a couple, with €264.04 added for each child.

For those on a minimum pension, the rate is €1364.11 per month for singles and €1841.29 for couples.

People on unemployment benefits receive 60 percent of the last net salary, or 67 percent if they have children. Those on housing assistance earn less than €949.46 per month or €1425.53 for a couple.

Why is Vienna launching this support package now?

Energy costs have been rising across Europe for months due to inflation. This is now being exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Unfortunately, people on low incomes are more likely to live in poorly insulated homes and spend more money on energy bills than the average household. As energy costs continue to rise this means more people could be forced to choose between paying for energy or food. 

There are particular concerns for the coming winter (2022/2023), which is reflected in the financial aid dedicated to helping households to transform their existing energy systems into more sustainable and cost-efficient systems.

Find out more about Vienna Energy Support Plus at the City of Vienna website.

ECONOMY

Austria unveils €2 billion relief package to fight rising cost of living

There will be changes to the commuter allowance and increasing public transport investments, but the package has also been criticised.

Published: 21 March 2022 11:06 CET
Austria unveils €2 billion relief package to fight rising cost of living

As the cost of living increases in Austria and Europe in general, governments scramble to halt inflation and galloping energy prices. Austria this weekend unveiled a package with some €2 billion promised as a relief for citizens. 

The primary measure is a reduction in taxes on natural gas and electricity by the end of June 2023, which is expected to cost €900 million and should cut tax by 90 per cent.

Additionally, there will be a 50 per cent increase in the commuter allowance and an increase in the “commuter euro”, which reduces income tax levies by €2 per kilometre distance between the place of residence and workplace. These should cost €400 million.

The package includes a €150 million investment in public transport to increase offers and lower prices. However, the government hasn’t given any specific details on these proposals.

Some €120 million will be spent in helping self-employed, small and medium-sized companies with high fuel costs switch to more sustainable energy sources. Finally, a further €250 million is set to be invested in wind and solar power generation.

One-off payments

This is the second relief package announced in less than 30 days by Austrian authorities.

The country’s National Council approved late last month one-off payments to ease the current cost of living crisis for specific households in the country.

Almost every Austrian who earns no more than €5,670 per month will receive a voucher for €150 euros to cushion the increased energy bill. Low-income people should get €300 after the €1.7 billion expense was approved.

Coalition talks

It has taken a lot of negotiation and persuasion to reach an agreement between both coalition members, several Austrian media sources reported.

ÖVP spokespeople stated that their junior partners, the Greens, were reluctant to provide any financial support to drivers. A reduction in VAT on fuels was also off the table because it wouldn’t be allowed under European law, Kurier said.

“The targeted measures don’t provide relief to those who drive their second-car SUV through the city centre for fun”, but benefits people on their way to work, said Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens).

She reiterated that rising costs were mainly due to the Ukrainian conflict and Russia’s policies. “It is extremely important to name the culpable person for this price increase: Vladimir Putin”, the politician said.

In the future, Austria should diversify its energy matrix to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, especially with expanding renewable energies, the minister said.

“The sun and the wind don’t send us an invoice. Gazprom does”, she added.

Numerous reactions and criticism

The package did not come without some criticism.

The ​​Austrian trade union federation (ÖGB) stated the cuts were too timid and pointed out increasing the commuter allowance helped higher earners more than those on lower salaries, in strong disagreement with the government.

SPÖ spokesperson for energy matters also stated that the measures would benefit higher earners. Alois Schroll said in a press release that the package brought only small steps that wouldn’t properly “counteract the wave of inflation or really relieve people”.

For the Neos, the package is “cosmetics, not sustainable relief”, and FPÖ leader Herbert Kick also said that “too little relief is received by the people affected”.

Environmental organisations such as WWF criticised the lack of measures to save energy, especially the incentives for commuters who drive instead of using public transportation.

Useful vocabulary

Pendlerpauschale – commuter allowance
Entlastungspaket – relief package
Steuer – tax
Umweltorganisationen – Environmental organisations

