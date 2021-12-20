Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments as they happen

Overview of the Covid-19 situation in Austria

As of December 19th the 7-day incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 people) was 231. Vorarlberg (440) has the highest incidence, followed by Tyrol (315), while Burgenland (126) and Vienna (193) have the lowest rates.

A total of 55,192 people in Austria are currently positive for Covid-19 as of December 19th, with 1,283 people being treated for the disease in hospital outside ICUs, according to AGES. An additional 475 Covid patients are currently in intensive care.

A total of 6,550,456 people (73.3 percent of the total population) have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to the Health Ministry, and 6,217,907 (69.6 percent) have a valid vaccine pass as of December 19th.

Monday, December 20th

As of today, only travellers with proof of 2G (vaccination or recovery) will be allowed to enter Austria, and in addition, people who have not received three doses of the vaccine will need to either show a negative PCR test on entry or self-isolate on arrival until they can show a negative PCR test result. Read more on the new travel rules by clicking here.

Vienna becomes the final Austrian region to remove lockdown rules today as restaurants and hotels re-open.

People who have had contact with someone suspected of having the Omicron variant can now end their quarantine after five days with a negative PCR test; otherwise, they must quarantine for a full ten days.

How does Austria compare to its neighbours?

The chart below from Our World in Data shows how the number of reported daily Covid cases in Austria compares to those in neighbouring countries.

Note that case numbers depend on rates of testing as well as the prevalence of the virus, so this is not necessarily a true comparison of the spread of the virus in each country.

Do you have a question about Covid-19 in Austria? Contact our editorial team at [email protected] and they will get back to you and do their best to help.