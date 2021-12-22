Austria imposes quarantine on travellers from the UK and three European countries

The change will come into effect on December 25th.

For countries on the virus variant list, called Virusvariantgebiete in German, entry to Austria is generally prohibited.

Austrian, EU/EEA and Swiss citizens, people who share a household with them, and other people travelling for essential reasons, can still enter from these countries but need to fill out a pre-travel clearance form and enter a ten-day quarantine on arrival. This quarantine can be ended after five days at the earliest with a negative PCR test result, with the day of arrival being counted as ‘day zero’.

People who are allowed to enter can avoid the quarantine only if they have received a booster vaccination and also show a negative PCR test on arrival. Neither a PCR test or a booster shot alone is sufficient to avoid quarantine.

Everyone entering Austria needs to provide proof of 2G (full vaccination or recovery), and this still applies for the virus variant countries.

The rules for children remain unchanged, so children under 12 can enter without these proofs and should follow the same rules as the adult accompanying them.

For non-EU citizens travelling for non-essential purposes, which would include for example many Brits hoping to visit family in Austria over the holiday season as well as ski tourists, entry will generally not be possible.

Being listed as a virus variant country can also mean that travel options are reduced and many flights cancelled, so that even for people still allowed to enter Austria, this would become more difficult in practice.

There were already ten countries on Austria’s virus variant risk list due to the spread of the Omicron variant, all located in southern Africa. They are: Angola, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa

Q&A: What will Austria’s Covid restrictions be over Christmas and New Year?

The Tiroler Tageszeitung was the first to report that the government was considering adding the countries to the variant list, with the Health Ministry confirming that the issue was on the agenda at the summit.

Other measures were also announced at the press conference, including a 10pm curfew for the gastronomy sector from December 27th, including on New Year’s Eve. You can read more on those measures by clicking here.

Useful links

FAQ on rules for entering Austria – Health Ministry

Austria’s pre-travel clearance form in English

Austrian tourist board