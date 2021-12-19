EXPLAINED: Austria’s new tighter travel rules

With Austria’s national lockdown over and Vienna reopening its hotels and restaurants on Monday, holiday travel to Austria is possible again.

But there’s a big caveat: according to the new rules, you can only enter the country if you’ve been fully vaccinated or have recently recovered (within the last 180 days) from Covid-19.

As of Monday, December 20th, the ‘2G’ – geimpft (vaccinated) or genesen (recovered) – rule applies to anyone entering the country.

A PCR test is no longer enough to get you in.

But even if you’re vaccinated or recovered, if you haven’t had your booster jab yet, you’ll also need to show a negative PCR test for entry. If you can’t do this, you’ll have to self-isolate until you can show one.

You’ll need to prove this with either a vaccine certificate or a proof of past infection (plus a negative PCR test if you’ve not been boosted).