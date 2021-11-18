Austria passes one million total Covid-19 cases

A total of 1,011,465 coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Austria since the start of the pandemic, according to the Austrian Health Ministry. Because not everyone who catches Covid-19 is symptomatic, this is likely lower than the true figure, although Austria has a higher rate of testing than many other countries, meaning a higher proportion of cases are likely to be reflected in the statistics.

A total of 818,749 PCR and antigen tests were registered in the past 24 hours. Of these, 440,105 were PCR tests, of which 3.4 percent were positive, a positivity rate in line with the average for the past week. Many regions have been struggling to cope with the high demand for tests, necessitated both by new 3G rules for workplaces and by the increasing spread of the virus.

In the past 24 hours another all-time high for daily new cases was recorded with 15,145 new cases.

The nationwide incidence rate (new cases reported per 100,000 people over the past seven days) is now approaching 1,000, and is over 1,500 in Salzburg and Upper Austria.

The latter two regions announced on Thursday that they would be bringing in a general lockdown to last “several weeks”, affecting the full population, from next week. It is not yet clear if this measure will be adopted nationwide.

More than 11,903 people have died in Austria of Covid-19, according to Health Ministry data, 55 of them in the last 24 hours.

In the country’s hospitals, 2,787 people are currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, including 498 seriously ill patients in intensive care units.