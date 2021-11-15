Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments as they happen

Overview of the Covid-19 situation in Austria

As of November 15th, the 7-day incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 people) was 894, a leap up from 776 on Friday. Salzburg (1,520) has the highest incidence, followed by Upper Austria (1,422), while Burgenland (619) and Vienna (493) have the lowest rates but are still classed as “very high risk” by Austria’s Corona Commission.

A total of 131,585 people in Austria were currently positive for Covid-19 on November 15th, with 2,525 people being treated for the disease in hospital, according to AGES. A total of 456 Covid patients are currently in intensive care

A total of 6,115,211 people (68.5 percent of the total population, and 77.4 percent of the population eligible for vaccination) have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to the Health Ministry, and 5,831,142 (65.3 percent) have received two doses as of November 15th.

Monday, November 15th

A new set of strict Covid rules come into effect across Austria from today.

Nationwide, Austria has put people without proof of 2G (full vaccination or recent recovery from Covid-19) under lockdown, meaning people in this group can only leave their homes for certain essential purposes. The move is intended to reduce the high level of spread of the virus and to push up Austria’s sluggish vaccination rate — people can avoid the lockdown by showing proof of a first dose of the vaccine together with a negative PCR test.

One of the big questions related to the partial lockdown is how to enforce it. Police will now check for proof of 2G at regular police controls, such as traffic stops, and additional patrols will check for 2G in areas with a risk of crowding such as near restaurants or busy shopping centres.

Three regions (Salzburg, Vienna and Upper Austria) also have new sets of tougher rules this week. Catch up on the current rules nationwide and regionally in our summary.

Also today, Vienna began its roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11, despite formal approval from the European Medicines Agency not being expected until next week. All the initial slots, more than 9,000 in total, have already been booked but the mayor has pledged to open up more.

One international parent in Vienna told The Local she had decided to take her children to receive the vaccine because “one of us works in a situation where protecting themselves is quite difficult, and one of our children also has a medical issue which means that a Covid infection could be very dangerous indeed for them”. Read more on the roll-out here.

How does Austria compare to its neighbours?

The chart below from Our World in Data shows how the number of reported daily Covid cases in Austria compares to those in neighbouring countries.

Note that case numbers depend on rates of testing as well as the prevalence of the virus, so this is not necessarily a true comparison of the spread of the virus in each country.

Do you have a question about Covid-19 in Austria? Contact our editorial team at [email protected] and they will get back to you and do their best to help.