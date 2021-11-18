Salzburg and Upper Austria to go into full Covid lockdown next week

Upper Austria governor Thomas Stelzer confirmed on Thursday morning that both regions would go into lockdown next week, regardless of what is decided on Friday for the national measures.

“We don’t have much leeway, to say the least. We have very, very little leeway,” he said.

“If there is no nationwide lockdown, Upper Austria and Salzburg will go into lockdown from next week,” said Stelzer, adding that he would advocate for the measure to be imposed nationwide at Friday’s meeting between the government and regional leaders.

Stelzer did not give a specific timeframe for the lockdown, but said that it would last for multiple weeks. The details are set to be clarified with experts on Thursday afternoon.

The announcement comes as Austria is in the first week of a nationwide ten-day lockdown for people without 2G (proof of either full vaccination against Covid-19 or recent recovery from the virus).

The Green Party in Salzburg have called for lockdown in the region, as have several intensive care doctors.

In Vienna, which has the country’s lowest incidence rate but is still classed as “very high risk” by the Corona Commission, mayor Michael Ludwig said on Wednesday afternoon that he “could not rule out” another lockdown.

“I don’t want [Vienna] to end up in the same situation as other regions,” Ludwig told reporters when asked about a possible general lockdown.

Covid-19 in Austria:

