GERMAN LANGUAGE
10 facts that help explain the German language
Learning German or just curious about it? We've compiled some facts to help you understand the importance of the language, its historical roots and how it works.
Published: 26 August 2021 16:36 CEST
Updated: 30 August 2022 10:42 CEST
People walking in Munich earlier this year. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe
GERMAN LANGUAGE
8 Austrian TV series to watch to improve your (Austrian) German
To celebrate Netflix's release of the trailer for its long-awaited German-language biopic on Empress Elizabeth of Austria, Sisi, we've rounded up some other very watchable Austrian TV series that showcase Austrian dialects.
Published: 19 August 2022 10:57 CEST
Updated: 28 August 2022 09:21 CEST
