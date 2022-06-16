For members
GERMAN LANGUAGE
REVEALED: The German versions of famous English sayings
From dancing at two weddings to killing flies, the German language has its own unique way of expressing the sentiments behind some of the most popular English sayings.
Published: 20 April 2022 17:48 CEST
Updated: 16 June 2022 13:51 CEST
In German, one should avoid risks and not "put everything on one card" (Photo by Dylan Clifton on Unsplash)
GERMAN LANGUAGE
The German language you need for summer in Austria
Summer in Austria is when people go outdoors to enjoy public pools, swim in rivers and lakes and complain about the weather. Here are a key few words and expressions to have at hand.
Published: 15 June 2022 09:52 CEST
