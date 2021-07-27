<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Adjusting to life in a new country takes time - even more so when navigating unwritten rules of how to act in social and professional situations.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But learning how to live like a local in Austria will not only make it a more pleasant experience, it will also show that you fit in and respect the rules.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To help you further understand Austrian culture, here are five unwritten rules that explain life in Austria.</span></p><p><b>Always say hello - at least in the countryside</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Austrians have a reputation for being direct in their communication, but politeness is also highly valued. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A prime example is the unwritten rule of saying hello to people - even if you don’t know them.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This applies more in the countryside than in the cities but it’s worth being aware of to avoid making a social faux pas.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to a </span><a href="https://kurier.at/meinung/kolumnen/na-da-schau-her/gruess-gesetze/176.414.074"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kurier article</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, failure to greet others will even have you labelled as unfriendly, arrogant or badly educated.</span></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210721/nine-things-you-might-be-surprised-are-actually-austrian/">READ MORE: Nine things you might be surprised are actually Austrian</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So, if someone is walking towards you, you walk into a bakery (for example) or you see neighbours on the street, then a greeting is expected.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It could be a simple nod of the head, but in most cases it will be “Servus”, “Griaß di” or even “Hallo”.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But don’t try it in a city like Vienna. Saying hello to strangers will just result in funny looks.</span></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-648643" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/pexels-tom-leishman-5258144-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Saying hello to someone will show them that you come in peace. Photo by Tom Leishman from Pexels</em></div><p><b>Always bring food or drink to a social gathering</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If invited to a barbecue or dinner party at someone’s house, always take a drink or something to contribute to the meal.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For example, if your host is cooking, offer to bring a salad or a dessert.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If they are taking care of the food then offer to bring a nice bottle of wine or a selection of beers.</span></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-648641" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/nicole-herrero-rWWLpxSefp8-unsplash-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>If you're going to a gathering, always bring something - especially if someone tells you it's not necessary. Photo by Nicole Herrero on Unsplash</em></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And if they are hosting a barbecue, always take your own meat and expect a wide selection of salads and bread that other guests will also bring and share with everyone else.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Not only is this polite, but it will stop other people from talking about you because you violated the unwritten rule.</span></p><p><b>Don’t expect polite queues at ski lift stations</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While Austrian society can be polite in many ways, queueing at ski lift stations in the Alps is a different story.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In fact, it’s a free-for-all and it’s something that both tourists and international residents in Austria have experienced.</span></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210713/revealed-what-do-austrians-think-about-foreigners/">REVEALED: What do Austrians think about foreigners?</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">An Austrian in Tyrol, who asked to remain anonymous, summed it up when he told The Local: “Don’t be civilised and politely queue up at the ski lifts - just push in.”</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So, when going skiing in Austria, leave your manners at home, be prepared for others to cut in front of you and get ready to push to the front of the queue.</span></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-648640" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/mael-balland-DFgvAYbEV9k-unsplash-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>For a country that loves order and predictability, Austria sure doesn't know how to queue. Photo by Mael BALLAND on Unsplash</em></div><p><b>Lateness is not appreciated</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">People in Austria are </span><a href="https://www.expatica.com/at/working/employment-basics/austria-business-culture-75457/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">generally punctual</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, like to be on time and expect others to do the same - just like in neighbouring countries Germany and Switzerland.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The unwritten rule applies to both work and social situations, including going out to dinner at a restaurant.</span></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210723/reader-question-is-it-legal-to-drink-in-public-in-austria/">READER QUESTION: Is it legal to drink in public in Austria?</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This means if you’re running late it’s polite to call the host and let them know. Likewise if you have a reservation at a restaurant.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, there is still a limit on how much lateness can be tolerated, with 15 minutes typically the maximum delay before people become annoyed.</span></p><p><b>Always carry cash</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cash is king in Austria. </span></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-648639" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/christian-dubovan-Y_x747Yshlw-unsplash-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>What can I get for this many? Always carry cash in Austria. Photo by Christian Dubovan on Unsplash</em></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It always has been and it probably always will be, with a pre-pandemic study showing that </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210603/why-is-cash-so-important-to-austrians/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">83 per cent of Austrians</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> preferred paying with cash.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Customers can even expect a grumpy roll of the eyes when trying to pay with cash in some places because it’s so deeply ingrained in the culture.</span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210603/why-is-cash-so-important-to-austrians/"><strong>READ MORE: Why is cash so important to Austrians?</strong></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This attitude towards cash is perfectly reflected in the Austrian saying “Nur Bares ist Wahres” (only cash is true) and there are three reasons for this - freedom, anonymity and control. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Austrians like to have the freedom of not relying on a bank, the anonymity to spend money on whatever they like and control over spending.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For international residents from card-favouring countries like the UK, Ireland and most of Scandinavia, the best way to deal with this is to just get used to carrying cash.</span></p>
