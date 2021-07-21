Nine things you might be surprised are actually Austrian

<p>From famous to infamous, there are plenty of well known people who come from Austria. </p><p>For centuries, Mozart has been synonymous with Austria and Salzburg, while Arnold Schwarzenegger is probably the most famous living Austrian. </p><p>Then of course there's Adolf, but this list is about things that are surprisingly Austrian, so the less said about him the better. </p><p>The following are some Austrian contributions to the world you might be surprised about. Read on!</p><p class="p1"><strong>Red Bull</strong></p><p class="p1">OK so most of you know this, but Austria is indeed responsible for the energy drink Red Bull.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The highest selling energy drink in the world, Red Bull was created and marketed by Austrian entrepreneur Dietrich Mateschitz.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">He was inspired by a pre-existing energy drink named Krating Daeng - translating to ‘red bison’ - which was first invented and sold in Thailand.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">He took this idea, modified the ingredients to suit the tastes of westerners, and founded Red Bull GmbH in Austria in 1987.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As of 2021, he’s amassed a fortune of close to $30 billion and just sneaks into the top 40 richest people in the world.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Snow globes</strong></p><p class="p1">Yes, snow globes (Schneekugel) were actually invented in Austria.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">They were invented by Austrian Erwin Perzy, a manufacturer or surgical instruments, by accident in the 1800s.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Perzy had been hoping to develop an extra bright source of light and had been experimenting with small reflective particles.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">When he moved the globe, the effect reminded him of snowfall and he got the idea.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Perzy’s family still run a business <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/business-25298507">manufacturing and selling snow globes in Vienna</a>, where they are still made from glass and the material used to make up the snow is still a secret.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><img class="size-full wp-image-647739" src="https://www.thelocal.at/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Australian_Souvenir_Snow_Globes-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Australian snow globes. By Tangerineduel - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>Danishes (yes, really)</strong></p><p class="p1">A breakfast and afternoon tea staple across the globe, it might be a surprise to find out that the Danish doesn’t come from Denmark at all.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Don’t believe us? Ask the Danish. This is already starting to sound like a bad Pulp Fiction impression, but do you know what they call a Danish in Denmark?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Vienna bread. No, seriously.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The way of making Danishes - a variant of puff pastry made of laminated yeast-leavened dough that creates a layered texture - was brought to Copenhagen by Austrian bakers.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The name became prominent when Danish people made the move to the United States and the pastries became popular - and the rest is tasty, tasty history.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Postcards</strong></p><p class="p1">In 1869 economist Emanuel Alexander Herrmann published an article in Austria's paper Neue Freie Presse "Über eine neue Art des Korrespondenzmittels der Post”, or “About a novel means of postal correspondence”.</p><p class="p1">The letter proposed that all envelope-size cards, whether written, produced by copying machine, or printed, ought to be admitted as mail if they contained not more than 20 words including address and sender's signature.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Britain followed the Austrian example and introduced the postcard a year later.</p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-647741" src="https://www.thelocal.at/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Austrian-Postcard-1901.jpeg" alt="" width="646" height="388" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>An Austrian postcard from 1901. Image: Wikicommons</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>PEZ</strong></p><p class="p1">Made of artificial colours and flavours. Squashed out of cartoon characters into artificial shapes. Zero nutritional value. What sounds more American than that?</p><p class="p1">But no, PEZ, the candy, is in fact Austrian.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">An Austrian by the name of Eduard Haas III invented the collectable cult sweet known as PEZ in 1927, as an alternative to smoking.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">PEZ is a shortened version of the German word for peppermint - PfeffErminZ.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Twenty years later Haas invented the PEZ dispenser, which resembles a cigarette lighter.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The sweets were originally targeted at adults and it was not until the 1950s when PEZ began to be sold in America, that the cartoon character tops and fruity flavours were added to appeal to children.</p><p>https://twitter.com/PEZofficial/status/995742246698876929</p><p class="p1"><strong>Psychoanalysis</strong></p><p class="p1">OK, so you knew Sigmund Freud was going to make an appearance in this list somewhere.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The father of making you worry that you were attracted to your mother was famous for a range of things, including novel approach to sex, dreams and penis envy.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While some of his techniques and ideas haven’t aged as well as he’d like, his contribution to therapy - and in particular psychoanalysis - was and remains revolutionary.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Psychoanalysis was popularised by Sigmund Freud.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In creating a clinical method for treating mental illnesses through dialogue between a patient and a psychoanalyst, Freud developed techniques such as the use of free association.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The Vienna flat where he lived for 47 years, and produced the majority of his writings, is now a museum documenting his life and work.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">However his famous couch is in the Freud Museum in London, as Freud took his furniture with him when he fled German-annexed Austria to avoid Nazi prosecution.</p><p class="p1"><strong>Slo-mo/slow motion</strong></p><p class="p1">Speak to a German and they’ll tell you that things tend to be a little slower in Austria - but that’s not what we mean by inventing slo/mo.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">We mean slow motion camera footage.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Slo-mo is an effect in film-making where time appears to be slowed down.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">It was invented by an Austrian priest, August Musger, in the early 20th century.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Musger, a passionate cineaste, invented the slow motion technique using a mirrored drum as a synchronising mechanism.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The device he used was patented in 1904 and was first presented in Graz, Styria in 1907. Where would television sport broadcasts, scientific documentary films, or action movies be without slowmo?</p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-647740" src="https://www.thelocal.at/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/balloon.gif" alt="" width="400" height="300" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Slow motion is Austrian.</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>Swarovski crystals</strong></p><p class="p1">Swarovski’s luxury cut glass (or ‘crystal’) company might have come to worldwide fame, but it is in fact based in Tyrol.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In 1892 Daniel Swarovski patented an electric cutting machine that enabled the production of crystal glass.</p><p class="p1">In 1895, Swarovski financier Armand Kosman and Franz Weis founded the Swarovski company, and established a factory in Wattens to take advantage of local hydroelectricity for the energy-intensive grinding processes.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Today Swarovski crystals adorn clothes, shoes, handbags and mobile phones of classy people everywhere.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Blood types</strong></p><p class="p1">OK, so Austria didn’t technically invent blood types because they were actually invented by whoever invented blood, but blood types were first discovered in Austria.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Karl Landsteiner, an Austrian biologist and physician, first distinguished the main blood types in 1900.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">He later identified the Rhesus factor, in 1937, which enabled doctors to transfuse blood without endangering the patient′s life.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In 1930 he received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, and is recognised as the father of transfusion medicine.</p>
