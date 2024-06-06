Reader question: Where in Vienna can I donate clothes and other items?

Advertisement

If you have clothes or other items that you no longer need, you have many options for donating them in Vienna.

Numerous organisations and help centres in the capital constantly need donations. You can help them by donating your unwanted clothing or other items.

Donate to charity organisations

Vienna has many charity organisations that happily accept donations. Some of them also have their own charity shops where you can leave your items.

The largest charity organisations in Vienna that accept donations are Caritas, Volkshilfe, and the Red Cross. Their common goal is to support and assist people in need, regardless of their background, race, or religion.

Caritas accepts all sorts of donations, from clothing and furniture to hygiene items. You can read about the different donations they need and how you can deliver them on their website. If you want to donate clothing, you can visit Caritas two charity shops, Carla Mittersteig and Carla Nord.

Volkshilfe Wien is constantly in need of large quantities of donations. If you want to donate items and clothes to the organisation, you can contact them directly through the contact details provided here.

The Red Cross also gladly accepts a variety of donations. Some of the items they especially need are clothing, textiles, household items, books, and unused hygiene articles.

In addition to the largest Austrian charity organisations, Wiener Hilfswerk is a local important organisation in Vienna, which offers various support services for elderly, families, and people in need. They accept donations of clothing, furniture, and household items.

Put your clothes and textiles in a donation container nearby

Most of the organisations mentioned above also have various clothing donation containers spread throughout the city. You can easily leave your unwanted clothing and textiles there.

Caritas operates more than 240 containers in Vienna. You can check out their locations.

Volkshilfe also has various containers in the city, and here you can find out which one is closest to your home.

The Red Cross offers around 550 containers in Vienna for you to leave your donations. They have created a map where you can see their locations.

Another organisation which also accepts donations through containers around the city is Humana, an organisation focused on environmental protection and sustainable development, mainly in terms of clothing recycling.

Humana has around 700 containers in Vienna, and you can contact the organisation directly here to find out which one is closest to your home.

You can also use Google Maps to locate a nearby container by simply searching for 'Altkleidercontainer' (old clothes container).

Giving away trousers you do not use is a good idea. Photo by Leighann Blackwood on Unsplash

Donate to different help centres and projects

In Vienna, there are also several help centres where you can donate clothing and other necessities to support people in need.

Tageszentrum am Hauptbahnhof is a day centre for homeless people where they can go to enjoy a shower, a hot meal, and some general care. Run by Caritas, this centre is always in need of essential clothing such as underwear, t-shirts, socks, shoes, and jackets.

If you want to donate your clothes there, you find the centre close to Vienna's main train station and it is open daily from 8am to 4pm.

The refugee project "Ute Bock" provides a home and support for refugees and asylum seekers in Vienna, and helps them to integrate by learning German. They are always in need of clothing and donations can be made at their centre in Favoriten, from Monday to Friday, between 10am and 5pm.

VinziRast-Notschlafstelle offers night shelter for homeless people, and if you choose to donate clothes to them, they will go directly to those staying at the shelter. The shelter is mainly in need of men’s clothing in good condition. To arrange a donation, you can contact them via email.

Run by Wiener Hilfswerk, SOMA (Sozialmarkt), is a social market that offers low-cost groceries and household items to those in need. The social market accept donations of non-used food items, clothing, and household goods.

