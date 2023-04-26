Where to buy and sell second-hand items in Austria

Advertisement

If you're looking for a way to declutter your home or find unique items at a bargain price, buying and selling second-hand items can be a great solution.

Fortunately, Austria has a thriving second-hand market with a variety of options available to suit different needs and preferences. From traditional flea markets to online marketplaces, there are plenty of places to buy and sell second-hand items in Austria.

Check out some of the possibilities below.

Online marketplaces

Of course, some of Austria's most well-known global marketplaces are also used - and are popular. For example, Facebook Marketplace, which can be found within the Meta app, and where you can buy and sell anything from small accessories to apartments, is a very popular one.

Also on Facebook, some groups have their own online marketplaces, which are a great way to find and sell things online. You can also find immigrant and expat groups dedicated to these sales or groups specialised in selling things from real estate to home plants.

Austria also has websites that locals use a lot, such as Wilhaben.at, which is also useful for searching for rental properties and jobs.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to sell a car in Austria

Advertisement

Flea markets

Flea markets have a long and rich history in Austria, many dating back to the 19th century. Today, they are a popular destination for bargain hunters and antique collectors. The Alpine Republic boasts a variety of flea markets, ranging from large-scale events with hundreds of vendors to smaller, more intimate affairs.

The capital Wien is home to many popular spots. One of the most famous is the Naschmarkt in Vienna. This sprawling market is one of the oldest in the city and attracts visitors from all over the world. There, you can find everything from antique furniture and vintage clothing to fresh produce and local or international cuisine.

READ ALSO: Is now a good time to buy property in Austria?

The Art and Antiques Market Am Hof is a well-established Vienna market offering high-quality items from many centuries. The market has been operating for over 30 years, attracting collectors and enthusiasts worldwide. It provides a wide range of items, including oil paintings, antique picture frames, books, manuscripts, coins, porcelain vessels, and wooden and tin toys from times long past.

Advertisement

Other famous flea markets in Austria include the wandering vintage flea market BeThrifty, which often stops in Graz, among other cities. It's a particular market as it sells retro clothing by the kilo - with around 3,000 kilos available on each stop. In Salzburg, the "Etwas Andere Flohmarkt" in 5020 has stuff from dishes, clothing to furniture and even electrical appliances every weekend.

You can find a list of all the markets in Austria (and filter them by event time, such as house flea market, collectors' exchange or more) HERE.

Some of the second-hand items for sale at the 48er-Tandler (Copyright: MA 48/Christian Houdek)

Vienna's 48er Tandler

The 48er-Tandler is a popular second-hand market in Vienna, supported by the city, where people can purchase functional and high-quality second-hand goods at affordable prices.

The market has two locations, one in Margareten (5th district) and the other in Donaustadt (22nd district). In addition, the markets offer a wide range of goods that come from specific drop-off locations at waste collection points in Vienna, where around 130,000 still-usable items are collected every year.

READ ALSO: 48er-Tandler: Where to buy cheap second-hand items in Vienna

The sales proceeds are used to support charitable organisations in Vienna. Furthermore, unclaimed items from the lost property service and things no longer needed by various municipal departments of the City of Vienna municipal departments are also sold at the markets.

More information on the 48er-Tandler can be found on their website.

Advertisement

What you need to know

First, bargaining is a widespread practice in Austria, so don't be afraid to haggle a little. If you sell something online, you will be bombarded with the same question, "letzte Preis?" which is short for "What would be the last price you are willing to sell the item for?". Funnily enough, if you do say your last price, the person might respond with something even lower and an offer to pick the item up immediately.

Unfortunately, you need to be cautious when buying or selling online and take precautions to protect yourself from fraud and scams. Cash is a very common payment method (as is the in-person pickup, a standard " delivery " method), even for more expensive items, as it is considered the safest one.

Some platforms offer payment options with certain types of insurance, such as holding the money until the item is safely delivered.

It's also important to know that Austrian law requires that sellers accurately describe the condition of the item they are selling and disclose any defects or issues.

As a buyer, you have the right to inspect the item before making a purchase and to request a refund if the item is not as described.