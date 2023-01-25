48er-Tandler: Where to buy cheap second hand items in Vienna

The 48er-Tandler is a well-established second-hand market promoted by the City of Vienna where people can find high-quality, functional second-hand goods at reasonable prices.

The market operates in two addresses, one in Margareten (5th district) and the other in Donaustadt (22nd district).

The markets are always worth the visit, with assortments that come from specific drop-off locations at the Viennese waste collection points. Every year, around 130,000 still usable items are handed in at these spots, according to the city council.

Sales proceeds go to charities in the Austrian capital.

In addition, unclaimed items from the lost property service and things no longer needed by various municipal departments of the City of Vienna also go on sale.

Reparaturcafe im Margareten

Occasionally, the 48er-Tandler also promotes special events, including the Reparaturcafe, or "Repair cafe", which is taking place on Wednesday, January 25th at the 48er-Tandler Margareten (5., Siebenbrunnenfeldgasse 3) from 3 pm to 6 pm.

"Repairing instead of throwing away" is the motto of the first event of the year. If you have a broken electrical appliance at home, you can drop it off during the specified hours. A repair professional will take a look at your device free of charge and try to repair it on-site - saving you money and helping the environment.

People can also see the repair being made and learn how to continue using the device for as long as possible. Any electrical appliance can be taken except for cell phones, computers and coffee machines, which take too long to fix.



No registration is required, just drop by and join in. The waiting time can be spent shopping at the 48er-Tandler or chatting over free coffee and cookies.

