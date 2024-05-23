IN PICTURES: the best outdoor pools in Vienna

Advertisement

Schönbrunner Bad

If you want to enjoy swimming in green nature and maybe combine it with a visit to Schönbrunn castle and gardens, this is the place to go.

The main pool is 50 meters long and offers space for both people who want to do sport swimming and those who want to swim more relaxed. Besides the sports swimming pool, the place also offers a kids pool, a beach volleyball court, and a small fitness studio.

If you want to relax, you can enjoy the sun terrace, which also offers shade, or the indoor rest areas.

The pool is open from 8:30 am to 9 pm during the summer months, and a standard daily entry costs €19, since this swimming pool is a private one and does not belong to the city.

You can book your entry online here.

Schafbergbad

This is one of the city's most popular public pools, offering great facilities and amazing views over the city. It is located on a hill on the outskirts of Währing.

The sports swimming pool is 50 metres long, and in the area you will also find a children's pool with water slides and play areas, a volleyball court, table tennis court, a kiosk where you can eat, and a small fitness studio.

The pool is open from 9 am to 7:30 pm during the week and it opens at 8 am on weekends and holidays.

The standard price for a daily ticket for an adult is €7.60.

You can read more about the pool here.

Krapfenwaldbad

This public pool from the city offers espectaular views over Vienna from its hilly location in Ottakring.

Here you can enjoy swimming in a 50-metre-long pool, play volleyball or table tennis, or just lie outside in one of the adjustable sun chairs. There is, of course, also a swimming pool for children, a smaller fitness studio, and other facilities.

The standard price for a daily ticket for an adult is €7.60, and you can read more about the place here.

The pool is open from 9 am to 7:30 pm during the week. On weekends and holidays it opens at 8 am.

Strandbad Gänsehäufel

Since the beginning of the 20th century, this has been one of Vienna's most popular public bathing spots.

This beach bath is located on the Danube Island, and you can choose between enjoying some of the area's natural beaches at the shore of the Danube or their pools.

The area also offers a water slide, mini golf establishment, beach volleyball court, table tennis tables, and much more.

The facilities are open from 9 am to 7:30 pm during the week and it opens at 8 am on weekends and holidays. A standard daily ticket for an adult costs €7.60.

Read more about what they are offering here.

Kongressbad

Kongressbad is one of the city's oldest public swimming pools. It takes you back in time with its facility buildings from the end of the 1920s, although of course modernised, so do not worry.

Here you can enjoy sport swimming, an adventure pool, a waterslide, a football court, volleyball courts, or why not a buffet in the restaurant.

Kongressbad is open from 9 am to 7:30 pm during the week and it opens at 8 am on weekends and holidays. The standard price for a daily ticket for an adult costs €7.60, and you can read more about what Kongressbad has to offer here.

Neuwaldegger Bad

Neuwaldegger Bad is a private and family-owned swimming area, located right on the edge of the forest in Neuwaldegg, on the outskirts of Hernals

The swimming pool is large and divided into two parts, one for swimming and one for playing. The area also offers volleyball courts, table tennis tables, and a huge green space for picnics and sunbathing.

A specialty of the place is the restaurant, where the owner prepares home-cooked meals.

The area is open daily from 9 am to 6:30 pm, and a daily entry ticket for an adult costs €19.50.

Read more about the swimming pool here.

