Where in and around Vienna can I pick strawberries?

Advertisement

In and around Vienna, there are many choices for where to go to pick, snack, and fill boxes with strawberries from the fields. And if you want to be sustainable and save a few euros, it is a good idea to bring your own container for the berries. It will be weighed before picking, and then the weight is deducted when you are done.

Here, we list some great options for strawberry picking.

Bio-Erdbeerwelt

Bio-Erdbeerwelt, or "Organic Strawberry World", is a strawberry farm located in two different spots in Vienna: Süßenbrunner Straße and Strebersdorf.

The farm is known for its organic cultivation of strawberries, and it is a great place to go if you want to spend some time picking strawberries in the fields without having to travel far.

The self-picking season typically starts at the end of May, although the exact date depends on the weather conditions and will be announced on their website.

The fields will be open for picking from 10 am to 7 pm, with the last entry possible at 6:30 pm.

The admission price for adults is €12/person and includes 2 kilograms of strawberries. For children, the price is € 6/person and includes 1 kilogram. Each additional kilogram costs €6.

Advertisement

Bio-Erdbeerfeld

This organic strawberry farm is located both in Vienna and Haslau, a small village in Lower Austria. Unfortunately, the fields in Vienna are currently closed, but the fields in Haslau will open up for self-picking in the upcoming weeks, and it is just a short train ride of 40 minutes away from the city.

Situated right at the Donau, Haslau offers a beautiful location to enjoy while picking the organic berries in the fields.

The fields are open daily from 8 am to 7 pm. The prices for self-picking are not yet announced but will soon be listed here.

Erdbeerland Piris

This strawberry farm is located in Pitten, near Wiener Neustadt in Lower Austria. The fields are family-owned, and in addition to offering strawberry self-picking, they also sell other vegetables.

It is compulsory to wear trousers while walking through the fields, and there is an admission fee of €2 for self-picking for both adults and children.

The price per kilogram is €5.50, and if you pick 6 kilograms, you will receive 1 kilogram for free. There are five different types of strawberries in the field, and you can try them all to find out which one is your favourite.

To reach the farm, you can take a train to Wiener Neustadt, where you need to change trains for a short 15-minute ride to Pitten.

READ ALSO: Train travel in Austria: The best day trips from Vienna

Advertisement

Mühlbauer's Erdbeerfeld

Pick your own strawberries and eat them to your heart's content for free – this is the motto of the family who has been cultivating the strawberry fields in Neulengbach, Lower Austria, since 1975.

The price is €4.80 per kilogram, and if you pick more than 5 kilograms, the price is reduced by 20 cents for each additional kilogram.

The opening of the self-picking season is yet to be announced but usually begins at the end of May or the beginning of June.

The farm is located a 30-minute train ride from Hutteldorf in Vienna and is located in the beautiful Vienna Woods. It offers a great opportunity to combine strawberry picking with a hike or just with spending time in nature.

Advertisement

BIO-Erdbeergarten Bruck

In Bruck an der Leitha, in Lower Austria, just a short 30-minute train ride away from Vienna, you can enjoy picking and snacking on organic strawberries from the many fields of this strawberry farm.

The fields are open from Monday to Sunday, 9 am to 6 pm, and the strawberries cost €4.90 per kilogram. The opening of the self-picking season usually starts at the beginning of June.

The farm owner also cultivates organic spices and herbs. This year, the focus is on lavender, parsley, sage, and fennel."

Steinfelder Erdbeeren Zeit

This strawberry farm is located in Steinfeld, close to the beautiful nature park Hohe Wand in Lower Austria. It is family-run and allows you to pick and snack on the sweet berries while looking at the cliffs and beautiful surroundings of Hohe Wand.

The family states that the soil conditions, the sun, and the closeness to the mountains give the strawberries a unique aroma and taste.

Opening hours will soon be announced on their website.

READ NEXT: Eleven unmissable events in Austria in May 2024