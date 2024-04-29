Eleven unmissable events in Austria in May 2024

Advertisement

Long Night of Research

Long Night of Research, Lange Nacht der Forschung in German, takes place this year on May 24th all over Austria. It is a public event where you can spend the evening exploring the latest scientific research and innovation.

The event's goal is to strengthen the connection between the scientific community and the general public. Universities, research institutions, organisations, etc., open their doors, and during the evening, you can listen to experts in their fields, explore interactive exhibitions, watch experiments, and connect with others.

The event is free, and you can look at the program to find out what is happening in your area.

Gauder Fest

Gauder Fest is a traditional spring festival held every year in Zell am Ziller, in the Zillertal Valley of Tyrol. It takes place May 2nd to 5th and is one of the largest and most famous spring festivals in the region, attracting thousands of visitors every year.

The festival celebrates the coming warmer weather and the rebirth of life in the Alpine region. It is rooted in local customs, traditions, and folklore and offers a unique glimpse into the region's cultural heritage.

The festival's name comes from the "Gauder," a special type of beer brewed for the occasion. It is strong, amber-coloured beer, and the tapping of it kicks off the festival, which offers traditional folk music, parades, local food from the region and stalls with handicrafts.

Tickets to the festival cost between €27 and €57, depending on whether you would like to be seated. You can reserve your ticket online by filling out a form with some information.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauder Fest (@gauder_fest)

Salzburg Whitsun Festival

From May 17th to 20th, this yearly classical music festival takes place in Salzburg. The festival offers a wide program with concerts, chamber music and opera productions, among with other performances.

The festival is known for presenting both established artists and up-and-coming talent, and the events are taking place at various venues throughout the city.

The festival has earned a reputation for artistic excellence and innovation in the classical music scene.

The ticket price varies depending on the event. You can buy tickets online here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Sinfónica (@vzlasinfonica)

READ MORE: Four of the best hidden villages in Austria's Salzkammergut region

Alpine Trail Run Festival

This sporty trail running festival, Innsbruck Alpine in German, takes place in Innsbruck every year, this time from May 2nd to 4th. It celebrates running and outdoor adventure in the alpine landscape surrounding the city.

The festival arranges a series of trail running races of various distances and difficulty levels, where you can enjoy a run together with others while spending time in the beautiful surrounding.

Advertisement

In addition to the races, the festival also offers other outdoor activities such as guided trail running tours, mountain biking excursions, yoga sessions, outdoor workshops, food trucks and live music performances.

If you want to run, there are still last-minute spots left for the different races. You can sign up here.

Veganmania Festival

This vegan festival, the biggest street food festival in Austria, takes place in Vienna from May 30th to June 2nd. It is a great place to go if you want to explore new vegan dishes and be inspired by like-minded people.

In addition to the many food stalls, the festival also offers cruelty-free cosmetics, creative fashion, and a line-up of different DJs.

You can enter the festival for free, and you can find more information about it here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uschi Nowak (she/her) (@uschi_kocht_vegan)

See Opening Mörbisch

At Lake Neusiedler in Burgenland, you can celebrate the start of the lake season in the town of Mörbisch on May 4th.

The lake season opening offers a celebration program during the whole day, including a volleyball tournament with an award ceremony, a digital art pop-up mile, a children's musical called "The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats," and DJs playing 80s/90s specials.

You can enter for free and here you can read more about it.

READ ALSO: Where in Austria do locals 'hate' tourists?

Advertisement

Ukrainian Food Festival

On May 1st, in the town of Hohenems near Bregenz in Vorarlberg, you can enjoy a Ukrainian food festival and, at the same time, support the organisation Association for Ukrainian aid, Einig - Verein fur Ukrainehilfe, by making some donations.

The festival invites you to try Ukrainian dishes, specialities and deserts and learn about Ukrainian culture.

You can find some more information here.

Theatre: Body [SIC!]

This theatre play, which will be performed in Klagenfurt from May 1st to 8th, explores the human body in connection with the society that envelops it.

The artists behind the exhibition are a young, up-and-coming collective that wants to offer an unconventional theatre experience. The project aims to engage the audience with the performance and invite them to reflect on the human body.

The play explores different associations with the human body and brings up topics such as body obsessions, fetishes and cannibalism.

A ticket costs around €25 and can be reserved via email or over phone.

Advertisement

Crossing Europe Film Festival

The Crossing Europe Film Festival is a six-day film festival held annually at the end of April in Linz. This year, it starts on April 30th and runs until May 5th.

If you are a film enthusiast, this could be something for you. The festival attracts international film professionals and enthusiasts and presents diverse contemporary European filmmaking, focusing on socio-political issues, youth, and music culture.

The festival wants to create a dialogue and cultural exchange by bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences through screenings, panel discussions, workshops, and networking events.

You can find more information and buy tickets or festival passes here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crossing Europe Filmfestival (@crossingeurope)

Lendwirbel Festival

This yearly neighbourhood festival takes place from May 2nd to 5th in the Lend district of Graz. It celebrates the cultural diversity and community spirit of the area.

The themes of the festival are inclusion and diversity, and the festival welcomes everyone, including both locals and visitors from other places.

During the festival, you can enjoy music, art, and food stalls. The festival is known for its many cultural performances with live music, dance, theatre, and visual art.

You can also go there to take part in workshops, often focused on themes such as sustainability and public space, where you can learn something new and meet others interested in the topics.

You can find out more here.

Advertisement

The Festival of Joy

The festival of joy, Fest der Freude in German, takes place May 8th at Heldenplatz in Vienna. It is an important annual event that celebrates the end of Nazi oppression and honours its victims.

The festival organises ceremonies and performances that honour the memory of the war's victims and celebrate the triumph of peace over tyranny. Political leaders will hold speeches, and there will be readings of literary works related to the topic, as well as music by the Wiener Symphoniker.

The event is for free and you can find more information here.

The festival celebrates the end of Nazi oppression and honours its victims. AFP PHOTO / DIETER NAGL (Photo by DIETER NAGL / AFP)

READ NEXT: 4 beautiful lakes you can easily reach from Vienna by public transport