10 exciting events in Vienna this June

Advertisement

The Donauinselfest

The Donauinselfest, also known as the Danube Island Festival, is one of Europe's largest open-air music festivals.

This year, it takes place on the Danube Island in Vienna from June 21st to 23rd, where numerous stages will host performances by both local and international artists.

As well as music, there will be cultural performances, art exhibitions, entertainment for children, food stalls and drink stands to keep everyone entertained.

MQ Summer Stage

MQ Summer Stage is an annual festival in MuseumsQuartier in Vienna. It takes place from May 22nd and goes on until the end of October, offering free admission to events almost every day.

This festival hosts a variety of performances, including live music, theatre, dance, book readings, film screenings, and multimedia shows. The performances and events often include both local and international artists, and attract visitors from everywhere.

The main purpose of MQ Summer Stage is to celebrate culture and provide a platform for artistic expression. Here you can enjoy culture, get new inspirations, and meet local and international artists.

Check out the programme here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MQ – MuseumsQuartier Wien (@mqwien)

Vienna Festival Weeks

The Vienna Festival Weeks (Wiener Festwochen) is a five-week-long cultural event that takes over the city every summer. This time, it takes place from May 17th until June 23rd at various locations in Vienna.

The festival is famous for being an innovative and international event that includes dance, music, fine arts, workshops, theatre and different performances. New expressions of artistic activities are presented in the form of contemporary music, experimental dance, multimedia installations, and interdisciplinary collaborations, exposing the diversity and dynamism of the art scene.

Many events are accessible for free, such as the many open-air performances, while tickets are necessary for other events and can be bought online. The program for the different events can be found here.

READ ALSO: Where in and around Vienna can I pick strawberries?

Advertisement

Vienna Pride

This year, Vienna Pride takes place from May 25th to June 9th. During this time, Austria’s Capital will host a variety of events to celebrate diversity, equality, and LGBTQ+ rights.

The event’s main attraction will be the Pride Parade - also known as the Rainbow Parade - on June 8th, where more than 300,000 people are expected to celebrate and demonstrate together in the city centre.

Other highlights include Pride Village, where community associations, LGBTIQ artists, and cooperation partners present themselves and invite you to experience LGBTIQ culture in Vienna, and The Vienna Pride Run on June 7th around Ringstraße in the inner city.

People participating in the Pride Parade in Vienna. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER KLEIN (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)

Advertisement

E-Sport Festival

Do you like online gaming? If so, you should visit Austria's largest e-sport festival, taking place June 15th to 16th in Vienna.

Here, you can participate in competitions, watch professionals compete, purchase merchandise, take part in workshops, meet like-minded, and enjoy live music.

A standard ticket for one day costs €18 and can be purchased online here.

Sommernachtskonzert

On June 7th, the Schönbrunn Palace Park in Vienna will host a spectacular—and free—musical programme from the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

Over 100,000 people are expected to flock to the palace park to enjoy the Summer Night Concert, which this year will be led by Andris Nelsons - a Grammy Award-winning conductor from Latvia.

Norwegian opera singer Lise Davidsen will be heard as a soloist. She will sing two arias - from Richard Wagner's Tannhäuser and from Giuseppe Verdi's La forza del destino.

READ MORE: Train travel in Austria: The best day trips from Vienna

Klima Biennale Wien

This year's climate festival takes place from April 5th until July 14th at various locations all over Vienna. The festival explores how art, design, architecture, and science can contribute to creating a sustainable and liveable future while also considering the impacts of climate change.

The festival pushes for significant changes to make our planet better for living. It highlights the idea of working together, sharing ideas, and raising awareness as the main tools for more sustainable co-living.

The three-month-long festival offers a wide range of performances, exhibitions, talks, concerts, and workshops.

If you want to participate, you can buy a festival pass at various locations, for which you pay as much as you like. You can, for example, buy it at the Museum Hundertwasser.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saloon-Wien (@saloon_wien)

Advertisement

Amadeus Festival

This is an annual classical music festival held in Vienna, this year from June 27th to 30th. It celebrates the city's musical heritage and focuses on music by famous classical composers, such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The festival presents world-class musicians, including soloists, orchestras, and chamber ensembles. The concerts typically include symphonies, operas, chamber music, and solo performances.

The prices vary depending on which event you would like to attend and where you want to sit.

You can see the program here and buy the tickets online here.

Wiener Bierfest

If you love beer, this is where you should be from 6th to 9th June.

Here, you can try locally brewed craft beers, traditional Austrian beers, and international selections. It is a great occasion to explore different styles and flavours of beer, from pale ales to stouts to wheat beers.

This beer festival usually hosts 40 different breweries, as well as stalls selling regional food, live brass bands, and various workshops.

Entry is free of charge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nadisha_yacenko (@nadisha_yacenko)

Kino am Dach

If you want to enjoy outdoor cinema during the summer, here is where you should go.

This open-air cinema on the roof of Vienna's city library offers screenings from June 1st to September 15th.

The program offers a great variety of different movies. You can check out the program and reserve your tickets here.

READ NEXT: Five of the best city hikes in Vienna