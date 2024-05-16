Five of the best city hikes in Vienna

Advertisement

Vienna is surrounded by great nature, and the city has created 14 well-marked hiking trails in the city and its surrounding area. All of them are easily accessible by public transport. Here, we list five of the most interesting and beautiful ones.

City hiking trail 1 - Kahlenberg

This hike is one of the most popular ones. It takes you to Kahlenberg, a famous hill located in the Vienna Woods, about 484 meters above sea level.

The hike starts at the end of tramline D in Heiligenstadt, and it takes you around Kahlenberg and the surrounding hills in a loop, where you, in the end, return to the starting point.

Kahlenberg is a great location for hiking. It is close to the city and offers a great experience of pure nature and beautiful views. From the top of the hill, you can enjoy panoramic views of Vienna, the Danube River, and the surrounding countryside.

Advertisement

The route is well-marked, 11 kilometres long, and it will take you around 3-4 hours to finish the loop. You can also choose to increase the time by taking breaks at the many vineyards and great viewing points that you will pass by.

The trail will take you to many interesting places, such as Kahlenberger Church. This historic church dates back to the 17th century and is popular for both spiritual reflection and great views. It is located at the top of Kahlenberg, and it is a perfect place to slow down, spend some time, and enjoy the surroundings.

If you want to eat something or try some local wine, you can do so at one of the many Heurigen that you will pass by. Here, you can taste different wines straight from the vineyards. A "Heuriger" is an Austrian wine tavern typically found in wine-growing regions.

City Hiking Trail 2 - Hermannskogel

This trail passes over Hermannskogel, which is 542 meters above sea level and the highest point in Vienna.

From Habsburgswarte, a historic observation tower, you can enjoy a great view of Vienna and the surrounding area, and on clear days, you can even spot Schneeberg in the distance.

The route is characterised by forests, vineyards, and many different Heurigen, where you can stop for a snack or some drinks.

The trail is 10 kilometres long and will take you 3-4 hours to complete.

It is one of the more challenging trails as you walk up to the top of Hermannskogel. However, the great views from there are likely to make the effort worthwhile.

The trail starts and finishes at Sievering in Döbling.

READ ALSO: Five unforgettable locations for camping in Austria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eugene Sandler (@eugene.sandler)

City Hiking Trail 4 - Jubiläumswarte

This hike is a favourite to many; it takes you through Dehnepark in the district of Ottakring to Jubiläumswarte, a lookout tower on a hilltop from which you have a great view and, on good days, can sometimes spot Schneeberg, the closest highest mountain to Vienna.

The hike starts at Rettichgasse station and leads into Dehnepark, a beautiful recreation area with a lot of vegetation, ponds, and a playground. It ends at the same spot after you have taken a loop by exploring the other side of the hill from where Jubiläumswarte stands. This side allows you to walk through a beautiful forest where you can find a lot of nice spots for having a picnic.

Advertisement

The trail is approximately 7 kilometres long, and it usually takes 2.5 to 3 hours to complete.

If you prefer not to bring your own food, you can enjoy some traditional food at Großes Schutzhaus Rosental.

City hiking trail 5 - Bisamberg

The hike takes you from Stammersdorf in Floridsdorf to beautiful Bisamberg, a hill located in the northeastern part of Vienna.

Bisamberg is a great location for hiking. Here, you can explore the surrounding nature, vineyards, and traditional wine taverns (Heurige) and enjoy incredible views.

The route is 10 kilometres long, mainly flat, and leads you through vineyards, forests, and fields. It typically takes around 3-4 hours to complete, and if you are lucky, you might spot a deer.

If you are hungry or want to try some wine from the vineyards, you can visit different Heurigen in Stammersdorf and Strebersdorf.

The hike starts and ends in Stammersdorf, accessible via tram 31. Stammersdorf itself is also worth a visit, it is a cute village where you can find many historical buildings, traditional wine taverns and local restaurants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willi the Wilson (@followthewilli)

City Hiking trail 12- Wienerberg

This trail leads through Wienerberg, one of Vienna's most famous local recreation areas, in the south of the city.

Wienerberg offers one of Vienna's largest recreational areas, with lots of greenery, trees, plants, ponds, and playgrounds. It is a popular place for practising sports, walking, or having a picnic.

This hiking trail is about 22 kilometres long, making it Vienna's longest city hiking trail. It will take you around 5-6 hours to complete the route.

Advertisement

The path takes you through Wienerberg to Vösendorf, a municipality with a historic town centre and a beautiful castle dating back to the 11th century, which is well worth a visit.

The hike starts at Frödenplatz, just outside of Wienerberg.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by xxx (@isabela_ewa)

READ MORE: Train travel in Austria: The best day trips from Vienna