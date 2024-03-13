Austrian Airlines cancels over 100 flights on Thursday amid staff dispute

Advertisement

A total of 110 Austrian Airlines flights have been cancelled so far on Thursday this week as a works meetings involving flying personnel is set to take place.

The firm said affected passengers will be informed and rebooked on other flights.

Following recent industrial action, the cancellations are due to the company conducting meetings (Betriebsversammlungen) to negotiate employment terms and address complaints within the organisation.

The meeting was initially planned for last Friday but were postponed to this Thursday.

A notice on Austria Airlines' site said: "The Bord works council and the vida trade union have announced another works meeting for 14th March 2024.

"For this reason, we unfortunately have to make adjustments to the flight schedule again. The 110 flights concerned have already been removed from the system or rescheduled and the affected passengers have been informed or rebooked."

The reason for the meeting is the stalled collective labour agreement negotiations with the AUA on-board staff.

More benefits and increased salary

The turbulence with flight delays and cancellations began when Austrian Airlines employees announced a strike on March 1st to demand more benefits.

After a successful year for the aviation industry and a significant increase in ticket prices, the employee union is demanding that airline employees receive more benefits, such as a salary increase.

But there is a significant difference in ideas regarding the salary hike between employers and staff.

Employers are offering a 4.5 percent raise and are also considering additional increases for the longer term. However, the union wants to see a 30 percent pay rise and more vacation days, reported Austrian media.