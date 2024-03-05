Austrian Airlines staff to hold crunch meeting ahead of possible strike
Austrian Airlines workers will meet on Friday in an ongoing dispute with bosses with more strike action a possibility. Scores of flights have already been cancelled.
Scores of Austrian Airlines workers have scheduled a crunch meeting for Friday morning. The workers meeting has already resulted in 150 flights cancelled, according to the airline.
Last week, a similar meeting by workers led to a warning strike that lasted until 5 pm on the same day. Over 100 flights were cancelled as a result.
Workers threatening to do the same on Friday to add pressure to the airline, which is part of the Lufthansa group.
Workers want higher salaries and better working conditions, as Lufthansa posts record earnings, and employees have to "handle the effects of higher inflation and cost of living", according to union representatives.
If another strike takes place on Friday Austrian Airlines says "every effort will be made to keep the impact as low as possible" while still negotiating with workers' unions.
