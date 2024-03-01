Austrian Airlines workers go out on strike

Advertisement

Austrian Airlines workers announced the strike due to the "faltering collective labour agreement negotiations" and the "very poor pay" within the Lufthansa Group, Daniel Liebhart, chairman of the vida aviation section, told Austrian press.

AUA has already had to cancel over 100 flights due to the unexpected strike, which is set to continue until 5pm on Friday, March 1st.

The warning strike was "completely disproportionate and at the expense of the passengers", Austrian Airlines told APA. Solutions must be found "at the negotiating table".

It remains to be seen exactly how many AUA flights will have to be cancelled due to the work stoppage, which began earlier on Friday.

The airline advises passengers to check their flight status on the official website, the Austrian Airlines app or via Travel ID (with registration).

After eight rounds of talks, there is still no collective wage agreement. At issue is the collective labour agreement for pilots and flight attendants. After a good economic year for the aviation industry and a substantial increase in ticket prices, the union demands that employees also benefit through good salary increases, the workers stated.

What are your rights if your trip is cancelled?

Workers' strikes - which we are seeing many of at the moment - may be considered "extraordinary circumstances", so passengers won't usually be eligible for compensation.

The website flightright.com writes: "In this case (strikes), airlines are under no obligation to compensate customers. Strikes, whether carried out by the airport staff or the airline staff, fall under this category, and passengers should not expect to have a valid claim."

However, there are some exceptions.

For example, "if your flight does not fall within the immediate strike period but is cancelled due to the impact of the strike, it is worth checking your entitlement to compensation," explains flightright.com.

"For example, if all flights are taking off and landing on schedule again after the strike, but you are denied boarding, then there is a good chance that the airline will have given your seat to a passenger directly affected by the strike. This means that the airline would deny you the right to board against your will, which could entitle you to compensation."

​​If the airline does not explain satisfactorily, you can contact your national authority for further assistance.