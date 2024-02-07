Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Part-time jobs on the rise in Austria

Recent trends in working hours, including the adoption of four-day weeks, part-time arrangements, and overtime, have sparked considerable debate. This shift towards fewer weekly hours is underscored by findings from a new analysis conducted by the job platform Karriere.at. According to the study, most job advertisements last year, accounting for 76 percent, were for full-time positions—a percentage that has been gradually declining. For comparison, in 2021, 82 percent of all positions were full-time, and this dropped to 78 percent in 2022. The analysis examined around 500,000 job postings on the platform.

Consequently, the share of part-time positions has been on the rise. While it stood at 10 percent in 2021, it increased to 13 percent in 2022 and 15 percent in 2023. Approximately 9 percent of advertisements are for part-time roles and apprenticeships. However, despite ongoing complaints from companies about staffing shortages, the overall number of vacancies on the platform in the past year was lower than in the preceding two years.

Nevertheless, there has been a notable increase in positions offered as both full-time and part-time. This hybrid approach accounted for 6 percent of postings in 2021, rising to 10 percent in 2022 and 11 percent in 2023.

The field of "pharmaceuticals, health, social services" leads in the proportion of advertised part-time roles, making up 40 percent of vacancies with this option. Other sectors with a significant share of part-time job postings include "Assistance, administration" (29 percent), "Coaching, training" (28 percent), and "Accounting, controlling" (25 percent).

Vienna continues to lead in job postings, followed by Upper Austria. In terms of occupational fields, "technology and engineering" takes the top spot, closely followed by "IT." The highest proportion of full-time positions was found in Burgenland at 80 percent, while the highest demand for part-time staff was observed in the federal capital, at 17 percent.

Part-time positions are less common in male-dominated fields such as production and skilled trades, as well as technology and engineering, each accounting for only 4 percent of postings.

EXPLAINED: What are your university options in Austria?

Higher education in Austria offers a wider range of possibilities, from practical degrees with a hands-on mentality to more research-focused studies.

Students spend almost half of their income on rent

An Austria-wide survey conducted by the social research institute Ifes on behalf of the Chamber of Labor (AK) sheds light on students' housing situation, highlighting significant challenges.

According to the survey of 1,644 students conducted in January, students allocate a considerable portion of their income to housing expenses. They are more likely to have fixed-term rental contracts than the general population. AK education expert Ilkim Erdost views these findings as cause for concern.

Erdost points out that students are particularly burdened by housing costs, with an average of 43 percent of their income—equivalent to €555—being spent on rent. This proportion is significantly higher than the 21 percent observed for the rest of the population. Notably, students residing in student accommodation, with an average rent of €464, still face a considerable burden, allocating 54 percent of their income to housing. This disparity is attributed to the demographic profile of students in halls of residence, who typically come from lower-income backgrounds and have lower incomes due to reduced working hours.

In response to these challenges, the Chamber of Labor and the Austrian National Union of Students (ÖH) advocate for increased state support for expanding affordable student housing. ÖH head Nina Mathies calls for reintroducing the federal government's student residence subsidy, which was discontinued in 2010.

Additionally, Mathies urges a doubling of the foreign student allowance, intended for students unable to live at home due to distance from their place of study. Critically, Mathies emphasises that the supplement has significantly depreciated over the past three decades due to insufficient adjustments for inflation.

Changeable weather conditions this week

Austria can expect changeable weather in the coming days as a cold front associated with a low-pressure system brushes the northern regions on Wednesday and Thursday. Following this, calm conditions will prevail with exceptionally mild winds. A low-pressure system will develop towards the weekend, bringing further changes to the weather pattern.

Wednesday will start dry and sunny, particularly in mountainous areas, although some local fog is expected in southern basins. Strong westerly winds, particularly in the Waldviertel and along the eastern edge of the Alps, can be expected, with temperatures ranging from 7 to 16 degrees Celsius, mildest in the east and southeast.

Thursday will see predominately cloudy skies with rain and snow showers above 1500 meters in northern Alpine regions. Moderate to brisk southwest winds are anticipated, with temperatures ranging from 8 to 16 degrees Celsius.

Friday will bring mostly cloudy conditions in the west and south, with light rain possible from the Tyrolean Alps to the Karawanken, above 1500 meters. Brisk south to south-westerly winds will prevail, with temperatures reaching 7 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Salzburg woman falls victim to €188,000 "Love Scam" fraud

A 71-year-old woman from Salzburg has fallen prey to a "love scam," according to local police reports. The pensioner transferred €188,000 to an individual posing as a US Army officer despite receiving multiple warnings against such scams.

Investigators revealed that the fraudster convinced the woman that he had discovered gold in his area of operation in Syria and generously offered to share it with her. He claimed that the treasure would be delivered to Austria in a "diplomatic package," but required funds for transportation and storage. Over four transactions, the woman transferred the requested funds.

Despite alerts from her bank and the North Rhine-Westphalia State Criminal Police Office about the likelihood of fraud, the woman was reassured by the scammer, who provided a letter confirming the ”legitimacy" of the transfers and claiming the money would be used for humanitarian purposes.

Following the advice of the fraudster, the woman attempted to transfer an additional €35,000, purportedly for various expenses related to the "gold treasure" transfer. However, her bank intervened and prevented the transaction, prompting the woman to report the incident to the authorities.

Subsequently, the accounts involved were blocked, and an investigation into the identity of the perpetrators is currently underway.

Austria criticises planned Czech nuclear power plant

Austria has voiced its apprehensions regarding the Czech Republic's ambitious plans to expand nuclear energy, ORF reported. The Czech government's tender for constructing up to four new reactors at the Dukovany and Temelin atomic power plants has sparked concerns over safety risks, especially for neighbouring countries like Austria.

In Lower Austria, Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf emphasised that the expansion poses a safety risk, advocating for Austria's commitment to safe and clean renewable energy. This sentiment was echoed by the Green Party, highlighting the potential dangers posed to the climate and Austrian citizens by the proposed nuclear expansion.

Sven Hergovich, regional leader of the SPÖ, described the plans as an "attack on Austrian-Czech relations" and called for immediate action, including summoning the Czech ambassador to convey Austria's firm opposition to the expansion.

Governor Thomas Stelzer of Upper Austria also expressed frustration, stating that the nuclear plans undermine efforts to transition to environmentally friendly energy technologies. He urged the federal government to take decisive action to prevent the expansion, emphasising the importance of a united stance against it.

