What kind of discounts can you get as a student in Austria?

In Austria, student discounts apply to various sectors, from public transport to cultural exhibitions and special prices on gym memberships. However, it is important to keep in mind that most student discounts are only available when you are under 26 or 27 years old.

Here are some sectors where you can receive a great discount as a student:

Public transport

As a student in Austria, you can get good deals on public transport passes if you are under 26 and, in some cases, under 27. For example, in Vienna, the semester pass costs €75, is valid for five months and allows you to use all public transportation within the city. In Graz, a semester ticket for students costs €179; in Salzburg, it is €150; and in Innsbruck, it costs €145.

Museums and Cultural Events

Students often receive discounted or free admission to galleries, museums and cultural happenings. In Vienna, some museums offer half-price or significant discounts for students, including the Natural History Museum, the Albertina, the Wien Museum and the Jewish Museum.

Furthermore, many museums and cultural institutions across the country offer discounted yearly tickets for students, allowing them to visit whenever they want throughout the year.

Cinemas and Theatres

Most cinemas and theatres in Austria offer discounts to students, with a discount of around 25 percent. Two examples include Burg Kino in Vienna and Stadttheater in Klagenfurt.

Health Insurance

All students in Austria are required to have health insurance. As a student, you are eligible for a discount on your health insurance plan. Since January 2024, a student health insurance plan costs €69.13 and can be signed up for online.

Software and Technology

Many software companies and technology providers offer discounts for students on products such as mobile phones, computers, or programs like Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Cloud.

Bookshops

Bookshops often offer students discounts, especially if they are close to a university campus. These discounts include university lecture materials and general reading materials like fiction literature.

Restaurants and Cafés

Many cafes and restaurants near universities offer various student discounts. It is also common for Austrian universities to have a so-called Mensa, a university cafeteria. A daily lunch meal, accompanied by salad or soup, is served at a reasonable price, typically between €5 to €9. Larger cities like Vienna and Graz tend to provide their students with different Mensas in various locations. In smaller towns, such as Klagenfurt, only one Mensa is usually available for the students.

Fitness Studios

Gyms and fitness studios often offer special rates or discounts for students. If you prefer to keep your training connected with the university, participating in USI courses offered by Austrian universities is another good option for discounted high-quality sports courses. You can easily book classes through USI and participate in anything from Pilates to ski touring and climbing.

Mobile Plans

Some mobile service providers offer student discounts or special plans that make saving money easier. Educom is one of those providers.

Student Events

For many, one of the great things about being a student is all the events and organisations available to participate in. Most universities offer yearly events where students can meet, learn new things, and access exclusive discounts and benefits. Austrian universities are known for organising balls, fairs, and other appreciated events. Check the calendar of your specific university to see what is going on.

If you want to learn more about possible discounts as a student in Austria, the website "I am a student" might be worth visiting.