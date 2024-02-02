Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

ÖVP plans "Refugee Card" for Austria

Austria's conservative ÖVP party is considering adopting a card system for asylum seekers, drawing inspiration from Germany, where many federal states have recently embraced a similar approach.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) confirmed the plan, proposing a transition from current cash benefits to benefits in kind, facilitated through a check card system. Chancellor Karl Nehammer has advocated for social benefits to be distributed as benefits in kind, citing special card systems in migration management.

A meeting in June between the Minister of the Interior and state refugee officers is scheduled to discuss and present a concrete proposal.

While the ÖVP believes in the benefits of the card system, the Green Party expresses reservations, arguing that benefits in kind tend to incur higher costs due to administrative complexities. The Greens suggest that a cash card is acceptable under certain conditions, emphasising the need for reputable financial service providers and the option for cash withdrawals.

However, the decision on whether asylum seekers receive cash or benefits in kind ultimately lies with the federal states, not the ÖVP-Green coalition.

Inflation fell significantly in January

In January, Austria's inflation rate dropped to 4.5 percent, marking a significant deceleration compared to December 2022, when it stood at 5.6 percent, according to flash estimates from Statistics Austria.

The decline is attributed to less severe increases in energy prices, particularly in electricity.

Although the inflation rate has halved since its peak a year ago, Austria's rate remains higher than the eurozone average, which eased to 2.8 percent in January. Experts anticipate further moderation in Austria's inflation in 2024 compared to 2023. The European Central Bank (ECB) has been implementing aggressive interest rate hikes to counter inflation, reaching a record high of 10.7 percent in the fall of 2022. As global inflationary pressures subside, the ECB is expected to cut interest rates in response to falling inflation rates.

Core inflation, excluding volatile energy and food prices, experienced a slight dip from 3.4 percent in December to 3.3 percent in January. While food prices increased by 5.7 percent, compared to 6.1 percent in the previous month, energy prices continued declining at a slower pace.

The increase in service prices remained steady at 4.0 percent, drawing attention from economists and central bankers due to their significant wage component.

Austrian fuel prices surge in January

The introduction of a higher CO2 price at the start of the year led to a noticeable spike in fuel prices in Austria during January.

According to calculations by the ÖAMTC (Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club), diesel prices increased by 3.7 cents per litre, and super gasoline prices rose by 4.4 cents per litre compared to December 2023.

The average cost per litre at Austrian petrol stations in January stood at € 1.639 for diesel and €1.534 for petrol.

As the semester break approaches, the ÖAMTC advises travellers heading west to be mindful of fuel prices, especially in Vorarlberg and Tyrol, where prices are up to five cents higher than the national average.

Vienna starts the process of obtaining "Child-Friendly City" certification

Vienna has officially started the process of becoming a "child-friendly city" by applying for UNICEF certification.

The decision was announced during the inaugural meeting of the Children's Parliament at City Hall, where Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) and City Councillor for Youth Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) signed the cooperation agreement. The city outlined the planned process, involving a situation analysis, creating an action plan, and attaining the UNICEF candidate status for the "child-friendly city" certificate in the summer of 2024.

After implementing the action plan and a subsequent review, UNICEF Austria will grant the certification.

Vienna aspires to join the ranks of cities like Bern, Bonn, Houston, Lucerne, Lyon, and Marseille, already recognised as "child-friendly cities".

Viennese woman sentenced for deceptive donation scheme

In a recent court ruling, a 35-year-old woman from Vienna was sentenced for attempting to defraud people on a popular online platform. The woman, who is three months pregnant and soon-to-be a mother of five, had orchestrated a scheme to finance a basement extension for her new home.

The accused, a trained office administrator who had recently been unemployed, aimed to move to the countryside with her four children from previous relationships after meeting her new partner. Their dream home in the district of Baden required a basement extension, estimated at €60,000, which the couple could not afford. A loan application was rejected, prompting the woman to use deceptive means.

In March 2022, she falsely claimed on the online platform that she intended to bring Ukrainian mothers and their children to Vienna, providing them with accommodation. She set a donation target of €100,000, asserting that she was already at the Ukrainian border on a bus to bring the women and children to Vienna. She further fabricated a claim of collaboration with a Ukrainian funeral home to organise dignified funerals for fallen soldiers and civilians, attempting to collect up to €500,000.

The public prosecutor labelled this scheme as "particularly perfidious," emphasising that the accused exploited the charitable intentions of the local population solely for personal gain. Despite her efforts, the woman did not receive any donations. In court, she confessed to the deception.

The court considered her remorseful admission of responsibility and previous good conduct. In light of this, the panel of lay judges imposed a lenient sentence of 18 months, also given conditionally.

Measles outbreak in Tyrol prompts contact tracing measures

Tyrol, Austria, is implementing contact tracing measures following the identification of a measles outbreak in the Kufstein district. The provincial authorities reported three unrelated cases, with two adults initially testing positive, followed by a third case in an individual residing in a communal facility, specifically refugee accommodation.

According to an official statement on Thursday evening, it was established that one of the affected individuals visited the outpatient area of Kufstein Hospital for examinations on January 28th and 29th, 2024. The hospital is actively contacting all registered persons in the outpatient area during the specified periods.

Additionally, the authorities have identified public transport routes taken by one of the infected individuals during the same timeframe:

January 28, 2024, 9:36 a.m.: Regional Express 2 train from Wörgl to Kufstein

January 28, 2024, 10:00 a.m.: Bus from Kufstein central station to BKH Kufstein

January 28, 2024, 1-2 p.m.: Bus from BKH Kufstein to Wörgl main station

January 29, 2024, 10:45 a.m.: Bus 4026 from Wörgl main station to BKH Kufstein

January 29, 2024, 11:52 a.m.: Bus 4055 from BKH Kufstein to Kufstein station

People present at the mentioned times, including up to two hours afterwards, are advised to independently check their protection against measles, primarily through a vaccination certificate review, and monitor their health status.

Individuals who develop symptoms such as a flu-like illness with a high temperature, cold, dry cough, and conjunctivitis are urged to isolate themselves to prevent potential transmission. They should contact their family doctor by telephone for further guidance.

Measles, a highly contagious and notifiable disease, can be prevented through vaccination—those who have received two doses of the vaccine or have had measles previously are considered immune. The rarity of measles cases in recent years is attributed to high vaccination rates.

