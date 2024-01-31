Which state subsidies can you apply for in Austria in February?

Advertisement

As the cost of living rises, governments in Austria have put in place several subsidies and welfare payments to help cushion price increases. Here's an overview of some of the main allowances in each state.

Vienna

Vienna's government is still considering introducing new subsidies by early summer, but the administration has announced that it would increase its rent subsidy for lower-income recipients, particularly single parents, by up to 120 percent.

Lower Austria

Residents in Lower Austria can still apply for a €150 heating cost subsidy if they have lived in the state for at least six months, and lower-income families receive an additional €75 payment automatically.

Upper Austria

People in Upper Austria can apply for a new heating cost subsidy of €200 from February 1st as long as they are within the income limit of €17,00 gross per year for single people and €25,000 for multi-person households. Applications will be online via the government website.

Salzburg

Salzburg is one of the more generous states, with a heating subsidy €600. However, income limits for the subsidy are € 1,392 net per month for single people and € 1,820 for couples - or an extra €385 per child in a joint household. An application can be submitted HERE.

Styria

People in Styria have until the end of the month to apply for the €340 grant. The income limits are € 1,392 per month for single people and € 2,088 for joint households - the limit is increased by €418 per child receiving family allowance (Familienbeihilfe). You can check the Styrian government website for more information.

Additionally, students can receive a one-off bonus of €300 from the Styrian Chamber of Labour, which can be applied for HERE.

Carinthia

In Carinthia, the heating cost subsidy reaches up to €280 for people with a maximum income of €1,160 net per month or €1,680 in multi-person households. You can find more information HERE.

Burgenland

The subsidy in Burgenland reaches €750, but only for single parents with children in the state. The amount depends on the number of children.

Tyrol

There are no new subsidies in Tyrol.