Will Austria increase the Klimabonus payment amount in 2024?

The climate bonus is a part of Austria’s eco-social tax reform, a set of measures to promote climate protection. One such action includes a tax on CO2 emissions, increasing fuel prices and affecting Austrian drivers. The annual Klimabonus aims to offset this expense.

The concept is that individuals who rely more on public transportation and choose eco-friendly transportation options will have a more significant portion of the bonus remaining at the end of the month.

“The climate bonus is there for everyone and ensures climate-friendly behaviour pays off,” said Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler as the programme was launched.

“The better we protect our climate, the more of it we have left in the end. As was the case last year, the climate bonus is paid out as simply and conveniently as possible,” she added.

CO2 tax rising

Last year, Austrian residents received between €110 and €220 via the Klimabonus. The amount depended on the person's primary place of residence and the local infrastructure. As explained above, those living in cities with more extensive public transport networks would receive less money, as they had more opportunities to make climate-conscious decisions.

The actual amount is tied to the tax it was created to offset, so as the government raises the CO2 tax for 2024, the payment it will send to people in Austria should also be raised. And it will, as confirmed by the Ministry for Climate Protection to Kurier.

Last year, the basic amount was €110, but if the rising fuel price were added, it would be “realistic” to see a basic amount between €120 and €140 in 2024, the report added.