Everything that changes about life in Austria in February 2024

Klimabonus payments

The climate bonus of up to €220 for 2023 is still being paid out for many people in Austria who didn't fit the main residence requirement at the cut-off date of July 2, 2023. This applies mainly to people who more recently moved to a new address in Austria or babies born in the first semester of 2023.

Heating subsidy in Upper Austria

A new heating cost subsidy of €200 per household is set to be introduced in Upper Austria in February, aiming to alleviate the impact of the ongoing inflation crisis.

The inflation rate in Austria stood at 7.80 percent last year, causing financial strain on households, particularly those with lower incomes. The subsidy targets low-income households, offering support for rising heating costs.

To be eligible for the heating cost subsidy, individuals must fulfil specific criteria, including having their primary residence in Upper Austria and meeting specified income limits. The income limits are determined based on the gross annual income in 2022, with thresholds set at €17,700 for single individuals and €25,000 for multi-person households.

Applications for the subsidy can be submitted starting from February 1st, 2024, and the deadline is March 31st. Applicants can submit their applications directly to the province of Upper Austria or online. The subsidy amount will be automatically transferred to the applicant's account upon successful verification and grant approval.

New terror trial in Austria

In connection with the terrorist attack in Vienna on November 2nd, 2020, the Supreme Court (OGH) has scheduled a retrial for several supporters of the Vienna attacker. The OGH overturned the first-instance verdicts in early December due to deficiencies in findings. The retrial will start on February 7th, beginning with two men facing charges of terrorist association before a panel of lay judges.

Initially, a jury acquitted these two men of involvement in murder related to terrorist offences after several months of trial last year. They were, however, found guilty of membership in the radical Islamic terror group "Islamic State" (IS) and dissemination of IS propaganda material.

While the jury cleared them of central charges, stating they had not directly supported the attacker, the four main defendants were sentenced to two life sentences, one of 20 years and one of 19 years. The convictions for terrorist offences related to the attack, which resulted in the deliberate killing of four people, have been final since December 4th.

The retrial will specifically address charges of terrorist association and criminal organisation, ensuring new sentences for the defendants.

The Austrian Bundesliga returns

After the winter break, it is time for the football teams in Austria to resume the national championship, known as the Bundesliga (not to be confused with the German Bundesliga).

At the beginning of February, the Austrian clubs will play their first competitive match of 2024 in the ÖFB Cup, with a classic duel coming right away: Salzburg versus Sturm (February 9th, 8:30 p.m.).

Semesterferien: schools are on a break

February is a much beloved month among many students, as schools go on a short one-week holiday and families take the opportunity to travel. The break takes place on different dates each year and varies depending on the state.

The February semester break takes place from February 5th to 10th in Lower Austria, Vienna, and Vorarlberg; from 12th to 17th in Burgenland, Carinthia, Salzburg, and Tyrol; and from 19th to 24th in Upper Austria and Styria.

Valentine's Day

Austrians celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14th, and you will undoubtedly see lots of people walking around with flowers and chocolates. Many restaurants and bars also have specific Valentine's Day menus you and your loved one can enjoy.

Carnival

Another big celebration in February is Carnival, which Austrians also love to celebrate with their traditional parties. The main date for Fasching is Shrove Tuesday, which falls on February 13th this year. In addition, there are numerous carnival parades and traditional events all over Austria.

In Styria, for example, there is a famous annual carnival race, the Faschingsrennen, where participants wearing traditional costumes run up to the highest spot in town to "scare away the winter" – loud noises are part of the scare tactics, of course.

People also love buying (and eating) the jam-filled doughnuts known as Krapfen, traditionally filled with apricot jam.

Ball season comes to an end

The ball season in Vienna will end, but not before one of its most traditional parties takes place, as the Opera Ball is scheduled for February 8th.

Tickets have long sold out – not many people would be able to afford them. Vienna’s opulent ball is also one of the most expensive events of the year, with ticket prices costing around €385 and €35 of the ticket cost donated to a notable cause.

