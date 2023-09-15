Austria set for nationwide climate demonstrations and disruption

Advertisement

The largest demonstration is planned for Vienna, where thousands are expected to march throughout the city centre over the course of the afternoon.

It’ll begin with a rally around noon at the Vienna Mitte Mall, before marchers make their way through the city centre through Schwarzenbergplatz and on to Parliament by 2:00 pm. They’ll then end with a rally, live music, and speeches at Heldenplatz.

In einer Woche ist #weltweiterklimastreik - und wir machen ihn zum Sozial-Streik! Gemeinsam mit Initiativen aus der Klimabewegung und dem sozialen Bereich wollen wir aufzeigen, wie ökologische & soziale Krise zusammenhängen. Mehr Infos im Thread⬇️

Wir sehen uns im Demoblock! 1/6 pic.twitter.com/v6Lno9wL1A — System Change, not Climate Change! - #BlockGas (@SystemChangeAT) September 8, 2023

Large traffic disruptions are expected.

Other protests are expected in Graz, Linz, Innsbruck, Klagenfurt, and Pressbaum city centres – although these demonstrations are expected to remain in one place without marches disrupting traffic further.

Demonstrators in St. Pölten, Salzburg, Kufstein, Bregenz, Mistelbach, and Ried are planning marches through those city centres following their initial rallies. In Salzburg, marchers will head from Mirabellplatz at 3:00 pm to Ursulinenplatz. In Mistelbach, they will head from the main train station to Hauptplatz at around 2:30 pm.

The Austrian rallies are part of the almost 400 expected this weekend around the world, primarily organised by Fridays for Future with the support of other organisations.

