Austria set for nationwide climate demonstrations and disruption
Protests for more government action on climate change are expected throughout the country just after noon on Friday.
The largest demonstration is planned for Vienna, where thousands are expected to march throughout the city centre over the course of the afternoon.
It’ll begin with a rally around noon at the Vienna Mitte Mall, before marchers make their way through the city centre through Schwarzenbergplatz and on to Parliament by 2:00 pm. They’ll then end with a rally, live music, and speeches at Heldenplatz.
In einer Woche ist #weltweiterklimastreik - und wir machen ihn zum Sozial-Streik! Gemeinsam mit Initiativen aus der Klimabewegung und dem sozialen Bereich wollen wir aufzeigen, wie ökologische & soziale Krise zusammenhängen. Mehr Infos im Thread⬇️— System Change, not Climate Change! - #BlockGas (@SystemChangeAT) September 8, 2023
Wir sehen uns im Demoblock! 1/6 pic.twitter.com/v6Lno9wL1A
Large traffic disruptions are expected.
Other protests are expected in Graz, Linz, Innsbruck, Klagenfurt, and Pressbaum city centres – although these demonstrations are expected to remain in one place without marches disrupting traffic further.
Demonstrators in St. Pölten, Salzburg, Kufstein, Bregenz, Mistelbach, and Ried are planning marches through those city centres following their initial rallies. In Salzburg, marchers will head from Mirabellplatz at 3:00 pm to Ursulinenplatz. In Mistelbach, they will head from the main train station to Hauptplatz at around 2:30 pm.
The Austrian rallies are part of the almost 400 expected this weekend around the world, primarily organised by Fridays for Future with the support of other organisations.
READ ALSO: Austria ‘dangerously unprepared’ for increase in temperatures due to climate change
Comments
See Also
The largest demonstration is planned for Vienna, where thousands are expected to march throughout the city centre over the course of the afternoon.
It’ll begin with a rally around noon at the Vienna Mitte Mall, before marchers make their way through the city centre through Schwarzenbergplatz and on to Parliament by 2:00 pm. They’ll then end with a rally, live music, and speeches at Heldenplatz.
In einer Woche ist #weltweiterklimastreik - und wir machen ihn zum Sozial-Streik! Gemeinsam mit Initiativen aus der Klimabewegung und dem sozialen Bereich wollen wir aufzeigen, wie ökologische & soziale Krise zusammenhängen. Mehr Infos im Thread⬇️— System Change, not Climate Change! - #BlockGas (@SystemChangeAT) September 8, 2023
Wir sehen uns im Demoblock! 1/6 pic.twitter.com/v6Lno9wL1A
Large traffic disruptions are expected.
Other protests are expected in Graz, Linz, Innsbruck, Klagenfurt, and Pressbaum city centres – although these demonstrations are expected to remain in one place without marches disrupting traffic further.
Demonstrators in St. Pölten, Salzburg, Kufstein, Bregenz, Mistelbach, and Ried are planning marches through those city centres following their initial rallies. In Salzburg, marchers will head from Mirabellplatz at 3:00 pm to Ursulinenplatz. In Mistelbach, they will head from the main train station to Hauptplatz at around 2:30 pm.
The Austrian rallies are part of the almost 400 expected this weekend around the world, primarily organised by Fridays for Future with the support of other organisations.
READ ALSO: Austria ‘dangerously unprepared’ for increase in temperatures due to climate change
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.