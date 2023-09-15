Advertisement

Climate crisis

Aaron Burnett
Published: 15 Sep, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 15 Sep 2023 10:02 CET
Austria set for nationwide climate demonstrations and disruption
A group of activists from the 'Last Generation" group blocks a street in Vienna during a climate action protest. (Copyright: Letzte Generation Österreich)

Protests for more government action on climate change are expected throughout the country just after noon on Friday.

The largest demonstration is planned for Vienna, where thousands are expected to march throughout the city centre over the course of the afternoon.

It’ll begin with a rally around noon at the Vienna Mitte Mall, before marchers make their way through the city centre through Schwarzenbergplatz and on to Parliament by 2:00 pm. They’ll then end with a rally, live music, and speeches at Heldenplatz.

Large traffic disruptions are expected.

Other protests are expected in Graz, Linz, Innsbruck, Klagenfurt, and Pressbaum city centres – although these demonstrations are expected to remain in one place without marches disrupting traffic further.

Demonstrators in St. Pölten, Salzburg, Kufstein, Bregenz, Mistelbach, and Ried are planning marches through those city centres following their initial rallies. In Salzburg, marchers will head from Mirabellplatz at 3:00 pm to Ursulinenplatz. In Mistelbach, they will head from the main train station to Hauptplatz at around 2:30 pm.

The Austrian rallies are part of the almost 400 expected this weekend around the world, primarily organised by Fridays for Future with the support of other organisations.

READ ALSO: Austria ‘dangerously unprepared’ for increase in temperatures due to climate change

