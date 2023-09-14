Electrical storms end heatwave as Austria set for one of warmest years on record

Advertisement

As the summer weather ended, Vienna had its most active night of lightning since August 2021.

Meanwhile, Langenlois in Lower Austria saw record rainfall, while fire brigades in Lower Austria were sent out to 90 separate calls. Fire crews worked to pump out water to prevent flooding as streams overflowed their banks, and to remove downed trees from roads. Some areas were pounded with hail.

Vielerorts gingen heute Gewitter mit Starkregen nieder. In Langenlois z.B. gab es seit Messbeginn (1965) noch nie so viel Niederschlag an einem Tag und in Wien war heute der gewitterreichste Tag seit dem 16. August 2021. Weitere Wetterdaten gibt es hier -> https://t.co/AgmjT8QLda pic.twitter.com/D9Jz2C3ogr — uwz.at (@uwz_at) September 13, 2023

2023 on track to be one of the warmest on Austrian records

As the storms end the recent September heatwave, Geosphere Austria climatologists say this month will already record average temperatures that are above normal. With that, there’s a good chance 2023 will end up being one of the warmest since records started being kept in Austria 256 years ago.

All that’s needed is for October, November, and December temperatures to remain at the same level we’ve seen for the last three years, a fairly probable event, according to the Geosphere Austria experts.

Even if the weather in the last three months of the year turns cooler than normal, there’s been enough summer heat that 2023 will probably still make the top five of warmest years ever recorded in Austria.

Most of the 25 hottest years recorded in Austria have been seen in recent decades.

