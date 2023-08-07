Calmer weather forecast for Austria after record rainfall

Advertisement

While most of Austria was still under a heavy rain warning on Monday morning (August 7th), the weather is set to change in the coming days with a forecast for warmer temperatures and sunshine.

This follows a weekend of heavy rain that caused floods in the southern Austrian provinces of Carinthia and Styria. One man died in Carinthia when he was swept into flood waters and some communities were evacuated due to landslides.

Since Friday, more than 230 liters of rain per square meter fell in Glanz (Styria) and Ferlach (Carinthia). In Bad Eisenkappel, Carinthia, more than 250 litres of rain was recorded, and almost 300 litres fell on the Loiblpass, a high mountain road that links Austria and Slovenia, reports ORF.

On Monday morning, water levels in the Mur and Glan rivers were falling, but the risk of further landslides and mudslides remained high after "record rain", and rescue operations were ongoing.

Elsewhere in Austria, the weekend was a washout with heavy rain and high winds. There was even snow at 1,700 metres in the Alps in western Austria.

However, by Monday evening, the weather across Austria is forecast to be drier, although windy conditions could remain in place.

From Tuesday, sunshine and warmer temperatures are forecast across Austria, which will be particularly welcome in the flood-hit regions in the south.

For Carinthia, this will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, but Upper Austria could experience some thunderstorms on Wednesday.

On Friday, sunshine is forecast for every province in Austria with temperatures ranging from 22 to 29C. The dry weather is then expected to continue into the weekend with highs of 25 to 32C on Saturday and Sunday,