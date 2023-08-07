Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

"Unstable" situation in storm-hit southern Austria

One person has died and more people were evacuated from homes in Carinthia after heavy rain caused flooding and land slides over the weekend.

A man from the St. Veit district of Carinthia was cycling on a closed cycle path between Raggasaal and Karnburg when he was dragged into the water. He was later pulled from the flood waters by a rescue team but died at a clinic in Klagenfurt.

Meanwhile, residents in storm-hit areas took to Twitter to share photos about the damage and flooding.

#flood #SouthernStyria #Hochwasser #Suedsteiermark #Kaindorf #Sulm Very close to my house, firebrigade is now pumping out the cellar for the second time, but thank God nothing serious got lost, compared to so many others who lost their homes due to landslides only a few km away pic.twitter.com/GpgtBzoAKW — Claudia_NG (@niederl_garber) August 6, 2023

The rain started to subside on Sunday but the situation in the flooded areas of the province remains "unstable" and fire brigades were out in force on Sunday evening to assist with evacuations, reports ORF.

Carinthia Governor Peter Kaiser (SPÖ) said the storms have led to the "greatest damage in a long, long time" in Carinthia, although the full extent will only be known in the coming days.

Styria has also been impacted by extreme weather with river levels in the state remaining high after heavy rain. Austrian rescue teams have also been assisting with operations in neighbouring Slovenia which has been badly impacted by the storms.

Hotel guests evacuated from a fire in Tyrol

A hotel in St. Johann in Tyrol was evacuated on Sunday evening after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

The "large-scale operation by several fire brigades" took place around 8pm after the fire spread to the roof and 33 guests were safely evacuated from the hotel.

The chef is believed to have put wet frozen food in a hot pan with cooking oil, which caused the fire, according to a report by ORF. No one was injured but the extent of the damage to the hotel is not yet known.

It is currently peak summer tourist season in Tyrol.

Greens call for childcare to be responsibility of federal government

Barbara Nessler, spokeswoman for children, youth and families for the Greens, told the APA that there are "far too few" childcare options across Austria. As a result, it would make sense to "bring the entire elementary education into federal competence".

Nessler said that in some areas of Austria, families can only access four hours of childcare of day for children under the age of three. This can hinder the ability of parents, and especially mothers, to return to work.

Childcare is currently a state issue in Austria, with varying offers of childcare places across the individual provinces.

