The best open-air cinemas in Austria to visit this summer

Austria is a country of natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, and when the summer months arrive, it becomes alive with some fantastic events (many of them for free) taking place outdoors.

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy open-air cinema experiences - and there are many in the Alpine country. Whether a local or a tourist, watching a movie under the stars is a great way to spend warm summer evenings in Austria.

From historic castles to city rooftops, there are plenty of unique venues. Here are some of the best open-air cinemas in Austria to add to your summer bucket list.

Rathaus Film Festival, Vienna

One of Austria's most renowned open-air cinemas can be found in the heart of Vienna, within the courtyard of the Rathaus (City Hall). Every summer, the Rathausplatz transforms into a cinema paradise.

With a colossal screen set against the grand backdrop of the Neo-Gothic City Hall, visitors can immerse themselves in a diverse range of films, especially operas, concerts and ballet presentations. As the sun sets, this iconic venue comes alive with an electric atmosphere surrounded by food stalls and packed with people from all over the world.

Vienna also has several other options for summer open-air cinemas, such as the Wie Noch Nie at Augartenspitz, the Kaleidoskop on Karlsplatz, or the Kino am Dach on the terrace of the Viennese public library.

Das Kino, Salzburg

In Salzburg, Das Kino is embarking on a province-wide tour in collaboration with local event organisers, making several stops within the city.

From the enchanting Acropolis Bonjour and the captivating Adiós Buenos Aires to the boldly unique Ninjababy and Adrian Goiginger's heartfelt Der Fuchs and Märzengrund, there is something for everyone.

Additionally, the programme features a summer classic, A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by local legend Max Reinhardt and William Dieterle, dating back to 1935.

Options in Tyrol and Vorarlberg

As always, the Otto Preminger Institute's open-air cinema is in Innsbruck's Zeughaus. From the end of July to the end of August, moviegoers can enjoy a selection of arthouse films from the past year. Notable highlights include the highly anticipated Barbie, Aftersun, Banshees of Inisherin, and All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.

This year's classics include Věra Chytilová's Sedmikrásky - Tausendschönchen, Jim Jarmusch's Night on Earth, and a surprise comedy.

Over in Vorarlberg, the KUB open-air cinema presents a diverse range of films, from Rafiki to Nomadland. At Kino am See in Hard, audiences can enjoy not just one "hard movie," but seven, including Elvis and the Ukrainian family war metafilm, The Earth Is Blue As An Orange.

Open-air cinemas in Lower Austria

The Cinema Summer in Lower Austria presents an impressive lineup of 29 venues. In St. Pölten, Cinema Paradiso's open-air cinema on Rathausplatz offers a diverse programme, including concerts, current films, and premieres such as Oppenheimer. Classic movies like Hair and Alexis Sorbas will also be featured throughout the 60-day event.

In Linz, the cinematic experience begins at the Moviemento summer cinema, located high above the Kulturquartier. The programme includes Feminism WTF, featuring a discussion round, as well as screenings of Barbie, a preview of the Austrian music film Vienna Calling, Fellini's Idlers, the vampire punk film The Lost Boys, and the romantic and witty classic Holiday with Audrey Hepburn.

Options in Upper Austria

During August, the streets of Freistadt in Upper Austria will be temporarily closed to create a unique setting for the summer cinema. This cinematic journey will take audiences to Greece with Thomas Stipsits and feature Greta Gerwig's Barbie. In the last week of August, the Der Neue Heimatfilm Festival will take over the screen. Surrounding villages such as Alberndorf, Kefermarkt, Reichenthal, and Waldburg will also host special summer cinema performances.

As a special treat, director Adrian Goiginger will lead a cinema walk to Braunberg Castle before the screening of his film Der Fuchs, providing a perfect opportunity to immerse oneself in the atmosphere of the summer cinema.

Styria, Carinthia and Burgenland

In the southern region of Austria, specifically at unique venues like the Murinsel in Graz, the Rechbauerkino presents an exciting summer cinema programme.

Alongside the summer ambience, the screenings feature iconic classics that create a contrasting experience, including Ridley Scott's masterpiece Alien.

The programme also pays tribute to Graz actress Marisa Mell through the Diagonale film festival. For an interactive cinema experience, the open-air screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show invites everyone to join in and dance the Time Warp.

Carinthia also has its fair share of summer cinema offerings. Films are screened in the courtyard of the Villach Music School, the Burghof in Klagenfurt, and other locations.

In Burgenland, summer cinema can be enjoyed at the Waldteich in Bad Tatzmannsdorf and in the Josef-Hölzel-Allee.