Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Forest fire prevention in Austria

In Austria, around 80 percent of the 150 to 300 forest fires that occur each year are caused by human activities, with carelessly discarded cigarettes being the primary ignition source. Given the potential increase in fire risk due to climate change, Forestry Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) emphasised the importance of prevention.

The destruction of protective forests by fire can elevate the risk of natural hazards, including mudflows, rockfalls, or avalanches. "Forest fire prevention must become a collective goal," said Totschnig. To support this effort, the Forest Fund has been established for the first time, allocating a total of €11 million, with €3 million earmarked for projects such as a national forest fire risk assessment, monitoring programs, early warning systems, and risk communication.

Furthermore, a Forest Fire Action Programme was collaboratively developed with experts, encompassing five simple rules of conduct in case of forest fires. "These guidelines entail refraining from smoking in the forest, abstaining from lighting fires, and adhering to official fire prohibitions," stated Totschnig.

The programme also introduces comprehensive solutions, including integrated forest fire management, targeted research for prevention, adaptive forest management, and awareness-raising initiatives.

Beat the heat in Vienna with these five watersports

Vienna may not be the first place that springs to mind when you think of watersports (the lack of sea might have something to do with that), but actually, there are plenty of places in the city to enjoy water-based activities.

Man arrested for displaying Nazi tattoos

A 32-year-old man from Innviertel, Austria, was arrested Friday for displaying Nazi tattoos at a public swimming pool in Braunau. The man had three previous convictions under the Prohibition Act, which prohibits glorifying the Nazi regime. He is currently being investigated for relevant pictures on social media.

The man's tattoos included the lettering "Sturm 18", alluding to the first letters of Adolf Hitler on one upper arm, a skull with SS runes on the other, and the words "Blood and Honour" next to the chest. He also had a black sun tattooed on his chest, which is one of the most famous symbols of neo-Nazis.

The man's arrest comes amid growing concern about right-wing extremism in Austria. In July, a vast arsenal of weapons from the right-wing extremist biker gang Bandidos was unearthed in a large-scale raid in the Innviertel. In addition to 35 long guns, 500 pistols, and 1,000 rounds of ammunition, 550 Nazi memorabilia, including flags and relevant literature, were seized.

The province of Upper Austria has announced an action plan against extremism.

Climate protesters disrupt opening of Salzburg Festival

Climate activists have disrupted the opening night of the Salzburg Festival of music and theatre in Austria over the weekend, an activist group said, in the latest such protest to target an arts venue.

"We are the last generation capable of preventing the point of no return," three young activists from the Last Generation group shouted at the festival's premiere of "Jedermann" (Each Man) late Friday, before being escorted away by security, according to a video posted by the group on social media.

Founded in 1920, the Salzburg Festival is one of the world's top classical music festivals.

Wien Energie plans new charging tariff for e-cars

Public charging stations for e-cars often employ a payment system based on minutes rather than actual energy consumption. Wien Energie's e-charging stations have also followed this practice. However, by the end of the year, they have committed to implementing a new tariff based on the actual energy consumed during charging.

Approximately 20 percent of new car registrations in Vienna are now for e-cars. Despite this growing popularity, many public charging stations still operate on a per-minute billing basis.

According to the ÖAMTC (Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle, and Touring Club), a significant decrease in charging performance occurs when the battery reaches around 80 percent capacity. Additionally, charging takes longer at lower temperatures, especially in winter. As a result, charging by the minute can lead to higher costs. The ÖAMTC is urging a swift transition to tariffs based on the actual energy used.

Wien Energie is the city's primary operator of e-car charging stations, with over 1,000 public charging points available, mainly located at roadside locations. An additional 1,000 charging stations are in semi-public areas, such as car parks and parking garages. However, these stations have yet to adopt energy-based tariffs, as Wien Energie cited an "uncertain legal framework" as the reason for not implementing the change as requested by the ÖAMTC.

ÖBB launches training offensive looking to attract drivers

Approximately 1,500 ÖBB train drivers will retire in the upcoming years, prompting the federal railways to launch a comprehensive training initiative. The aim is to replace the retiring train drivers and recruit an additional 500 drivers.

The training takes place at the Bildungscampus St. Pölten, where 400 men and women undergo training as train drivers each year in a new course every two weeks.

One of the highlights of the one-year training program, sponsored by ÖBB, is using a unique simulation device named LISA. Inside the simulator, trainees must master various situations as if they were on an actual journey. The simulator's hydraulic movements provide a realistic experience, helping future train drivers familiarise themselves with different scenarios.

Harald Parzer, the head of ÖBB's training facility, praised the rapid progress made by the trainees: "In the simulator, everything can be learned and practised to the point of becoming second nature. Mistakes can be made without any consequences." After just six weeks of training, the trainees get their first hands-on experience on a real railcar under supervision.

The theory courses in St. Pölten, completed over several weeks, cover the fundamentals of train driving. According to Parzer, the training instils enthusiasm among the trainees, leading many to remain passionate about the profession until retirement.

The training program includes accommodation at the newly constructed campus in St. Pölten. Applicants must be at least 19 years old and demonstrate respect for the responsibilities that come with operating locomotives with up to 10,000 hp, pulling trains weighing dozens of tonnes, and often carrying hundreds of passengers.

