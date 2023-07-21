Beat the heat in Vienna with these five watersports

Advertisement

Stand-up paddleboarding, or SUP, has seen a huge surge in popularity in the last few years, not least because it's incredibly easy to pick up, relaxing and suited to most ages and levels of fitness. It's essentially surfing's chilled-out sibling.

There are plenty of places in the city to rent a board and give it a go, too – the SUP Centre in Vienna is a good starting point, you can SUP for €14 an hour there.

The price includes a short induction on land before you head out onto the water, or you can book onto an hour's course if you'd like more tips on the trickier bits, like turning without falling off.

And if you'd rather sit down than stand up, they've also got sit-on-top kayaks for hire.

READ ALSO: Eight lakes that are definitely worth visiting in Austria this summer

Sailing

Forget exploring the streets of Vienna on foot or in an open-top bus, grab a sailing boat and get to know the city from another angle via its waterways.

Try the Boats2Sail yacht club at the New Danube Watersport Centre in the heart of Vienna where you can rent a small sailing boat that's suitable for newbies and pros alike.

But if you're not sure how to get going, then they also offer courses in sailing and windsurfing, to help you, quite literally, get up to speed.

Canoe polo

If straightforward canoeing sounds a bit too sedate, how about canoe polo?

This twist on water polo is relatively easy to learn and safer than you might think as you'll be decked out in protective gear, plus there are pretty strict rules to follow.

The Union Kanu Klub offer three free taster sessions in Vienna (and across Austria) to give you the chance to see what you think before signing up.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: How to enjoy summer like a true Austrian

Kitesurfing

If you don't mind heading a little further afield – about an hour's drive from Vienna – then Austria's largest kitesurfing school, Kitesurfing.at, is the perfect place to learn the basics of kitesurfing.

Kitesurfing's harder to get started with than windsurfing (if you've ever tried that), not least because you're attached to both the kite and the board.

But once you've learnt the basics, it's arguably easier to get good at.

Kitesurfing.at's school on the Neusiedler See in Podersdorf, Burgenland has a number of short taster, beginner and refresher courses to get you up and out on the water.

READ ALSO: The six most spectacular train trips in Austria

Wakeboarding

For more zipping through the water action, there's wakeboarding. For this, you'll want to head to Vienna's only cable park at Wakeboard Lift.

They offer a variety of courses, from complete beginners to advanced options that get you jumping and doing tricks, with all the gear you need included.

And if you prefer to take it easy, you can watch all the action from the on-site terrace restaurant.

More experienced surfers, or those who just fancy jumping straight in, can simply buy a lift pass (board rental included) and get on with it.