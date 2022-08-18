For members
DISCOVER AUSTRIA
The six most spectacular train trips in Austria
With its mountain peaks and crystal-clear lakes, Austria has more than its fair share of stunning scenery to fall in love with. And travelling by train can give you the chance to take the views in properly without any distractions. Here are Austria's most scenic train routes.
Published: 18 August 2022 11:45 CEST
Sit back and enjoy the ride. Photo by Schnitzel_bank on Flickr.
For members
DISCOVER AUSTRIA
Perseid meteor shower: The five best places for stargazing in Austria
The annual Perseid meteor shower reaches its highest point on the night of Friday, 12th, to Saturday, 13th. Even though the full moon makes it harder to watch the shooting stars, people can still follow the once-a-year event.
Published: 5 August 2022 16:28 CEST
Updated: 12 August 2022 13:02 CEST
Updated: 12 August 2022 13:02 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments