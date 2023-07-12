How Vienna households can benefit from Wien Energie's cheaper gas and electricity rates

Advertisement

From next week, 1.2 million households in Vienna and the surrounding area will receive a letter from their energy provider Wien Energie letting them know about the new rates.

The energy supplier announced recently that it was reducing the price of gas and electricity from July - but existing customers of Wien Energie do not automatically benefit from this change.

READ ALSO: Vienna's energy company Wien Energie to lower gas and energy prices

It has emerged that customers instead have to take action and sign a new contract.

This information will be set out in the letter clearly. Customers can lock the offer online or wait for the letter, sign the contract and send it back in the return envelope. "Or you can call our service hotline, or drop by our customer centre in Spittelau," company spokeswoman Lisa Grohs told ORF Radio Vienna.

Taking action is worthwhile for customers. Those who accept the new offer and commit for a year will see their electricity prices reduced by around 30 percent, and by 40 percent for gas, Wien Energie says. On average, households with both electricity and gas tariffs can expect to save around €610.

There may be other benefits too depending on the contract, such as so-called 'free energy days'.

Advertisement

Customers who change their contract will switch to the new tariff immediately.

But the deadline for changing is only in place until September 20th 2023.

It comes as several Austrian companies are offering a drop in tariffs.

The price reductions follow a period of huge profits for energy firms after prices rose significantly due to Russia's war against Ukraine. In Wien Energie's case, the profit was high enough to fund an energy relief package of some €340 million.

READ ALSO: Reader question: How much will I get for the Klimabonus 2023 in Austria?