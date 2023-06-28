Reader question: How much will I get for the Klimabonus 2023 in Austria?

Advertisement

To address the impact of rising inflation on the cost of living, the Austrian government has implemented various measures. One significant initiative was the Klimabonus 2022, also referred to as the climate and anti-inflation bonus, which involved a one-time payment of €500 to nearly every resident in the country.

In 2023, a similar payment will be made, albeit at a substantially reduced amount.

The initial €500 Klimabonus was divided into two components: the climate bonus (Klimabonus) and the anti-inflation bonus (Anti-Teuerungsbonus), each amounting to €250. The anti-inflation bonus was a one-time payment and will not be repeated in 2023. For this year, people will receive between €110 and €220 (tax-free), depending on where they live.

What are the payment categories?

There are four different categories for payment - depending on which city or neighbourhood you live in. The amounts vary accordingly:

Category 1 (€110): urban centres with very good infrastructure and very good public transport services

Category 2 (€150): urban centres with good infrastructure and good public transport services

Category 3 (€185): areas with good basic infrastructure and public transport services

Category 4 (€220): rural communities and communities with only basic public transport services.

The classification of each region was carried out by Statistik Austria, according to the federal government. Children and young people up to the age of 18 receive half the amount. People who are unable to use public transport because of a disability always receive €220.

How much will I get?

It was previously assumed that Vienna would fall in category 1, and residents would be entitled to €110. However, the actual amount will depend on the neighbourhood. Here's a breakdown:

1010 (Innere Stadt): €110

1020 (Leopoldstadt): €110

1030 (Landstrasse): €110

1040 (Wieden): €110

1050 (Margareten): €110

1060 (Mariahilf): €110

1070 (Neubau): €110

1080 (Josefstadt): €110

1090 (Alsergrund): €110

1100 (Favoriten): €110

1110 (Simmering): €150

1120 (Meidling): €110

1130 (Hietzing): €150

1140 (Penzing): €110

1150 (Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus): €110

1160 (Ottakring): €110

1170 (Hernals): €110

1180 (Währing): €150

1190 (Döbling): €150

1200 (Brigittenau): €110

1210 (Floridsdorf): €150

1220 (Donaustadt): €150

1230 (Liesing): €150

People who live in some of Austria's main cities, such as Graz, Salzburg, Klagenfurt or St. Pölten, will receive €150. Those who live in smaller towns such as Groß-Enzersdorf, Wolfsberg or Mittersill are in category 3 and receive €185.

Finally, people in rural communities such as Mariazell, Werfen or Söldens get the highest amount: €220.

You can check all the payment amounts based on your postcode HERE.

Who is entitled to the payment?

Everyone whose primary residence is in Austria for at least 183 days in the claim year receives the Klimabonus – regardless of age, origin, or citizenship.

The payment will be made between autumn 2023 and spring 2024. Those who recently moved to Austria in 2023 and have not lived in the country for 183 days (or newborns) by mid-2023 will receive their payment in spring 2024.