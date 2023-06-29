Electricity prices to fall in several Austrian states from July

Advertisement

Starting from July 6th, Wien Energie will significantly reduce electricity and gas prices, offering customers substantial savings. Electricity prices will be reduced by 30 percent, while gas prices will see a 40 percent decrease. On average, households with both electricity and gas tariffs can expect to save around €610.

Energieallianz Austria (EAA), which includes EVN among its members, has also announced details of electricity price reductions effective from July 1st. The extent of the price reduction varies depending on the specific tariff. A decrease in gas prices is also planned before the start of the heating season, according to the Lower Austrian company.

Burgenland Energie is introducing a new online tariff option with a net consumption price of 18.90 cents per kilowatt-hour. By processing payments online, customers can enjoy a further reduction to a net 15.94 cents per kilowatt-hour, guaranteed for one year.

Furthermore, municipalities and small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will benefit from a fixed electricity price of 17.50 cents per kilowatt-hour, regardless of their previous arrangements. A reduction in gas prices is expected to follow ahead of the heating season.

TIWAG CEO Erich Entstrasser has also announced a future reduction in electricity prices during the autumn season - though with no details yet. The regional energy provider in Tyrol had faced considerable pressure following price reductions by other energy suppliers.

The energy price reductions follow a period of huge profits for the energy companies after prices rose significantly due to Russia's war against Ukraine. In Wien Energie's case, the profit was high enough to fund an energy relief package of some €340 million - prompting some politicians to call the relief welcome but overdue.

The relief, though is expected to usher in permanent reductions in energy prices rather than a temporary reprieve.