German word of the day: Sommerlich

Why do I need to know sommerlich?

Because this joyful word is not just easy to remember, but is also great for describing those days in Austria when the sun is shining and everyone seems to be in a relaxed and happy mood - as well as many other aspects of summer.

What does it mean?

As you might have guessed, sommerlich (pronounced like this) is an adjective that's very close to the English word "summery" or "summer-like". It describes anything that is typical of this time of year, whether you're talking about the weather, what you're drinking or the look you've gone for on a particular day.

For example, if you head out to the countryside for a short summer break, you might find yourself in the midst of a sommerliche Landschaft: a summery landscape with forests and fields with wild flowers in full bloom.

Or you could be taken by surprise by a sudden heat wave and express regret that you haven't had a chance to restock your sommerliche Klamotten, or summery clothes.

Mostly, though, you'll find this word used to talk about those classic summer days with balmy weather and sunny skies, or weather conditions that feel like summer - even if it's the wrong time of year.

If you want to say something is more summery than something else, sommerlicher is the word you'll need, and if something is the most summery of all, it's am sommerlichsten.

Use it like this:

Bei diesen Temperaturen will ich immer ein erfrischender und sommerlicher Getränke in der Hand haben.

In these temperatures I always want a refreshing and summery drink in my hand.

Ich liebe diese entspannte sommerliche Tage! Es ist wie im Urlaub zu sein.

I love these relaxed summer days! It's like being on holiday.