9 words to help you enjoy the Austrian summer
Summer has arrived in Austria, so we’ve put together a list of ten words to help you navigate the hottest season.
1. (die) Sommersprossen
The German word for ‘freckles’, translates literally as “summer sprouts”, as these little spots start to appear on many people’s faces as soon as the sun begins to shine in spring and summer.
2. eincremen
To help protect against sunburn, it’s important to use a lot of sunscreen during warm summer days in Austria. Thanks to the magic of German separable verbs, there is a specific word for applying creme to the skin – eincremen – which can also be used to talk about applying sun lotion.
Examples:
Den gesamten Körper vor dem Aufenthalt in der Sonne eincremen
Apply creme to the entire body before sun exposure.
Einmal eincremen reicht nicht, um die Haut einen ganzen Tag lang vor Sonne zu schützen.
It's not enough to apply sun cream just once to protect the skin from the sun for a whole day.
3. (die) Hundstage
‘Dog days’ are colloquially referred to in Europe as the hottest period in summer from July 23rd to August 23rd.
The term ‘dog days’ dates back to the 14th century and was originally associated with the first appearance of the star Sirius of the “Great Dog” constellation. However, due to the changing position of the Earth's axis, the time period has shifted by about four weeks.
Nevertheless, you’ll still hear people referring to the “Hundstage.”
4. eisgekühlt
There’s nothing better than cooling off with a refreshing, ice-cold drink on a hot summer day, so make sure to use this word at the beach bar to specify that you want your drinks at a near-zero temperature!
Examples:
Das Kokoswasser schmeckt am besten eisgekühlt.
The coconut water tastes best ice-cold.
5. (die) Waldbrandstufe
The Waldbrandstufe – meaning forest fire level – is a warning system that has been used in many European countries to indicate the level of forest fire risk based on the local heat and dryness levels.
You will often see the Waldbrandstufe sign in woodland areas or on weather reports over the summer.
Example:
Lagerfeuer werden aufgrund der hohen Waldbrandstufe nicht geduldet.
Due to the danger of forest fires campfires will not be tolerated.
6. (der) Eissalon
Summer is the time when ice cream shops bloom and some get lines around corners in Austria. You will definitely be invited to try some tasty sweets in them - or know a few teenagers taking up summer jobs in an Eissalon - during the season.
Styria has beautiful bike tours with fantastic views (© Steiermark Tourismus | Tom Lamm)
7. (die) Radtour
Austrians love biking, so it's no surprise that a specific word exists for the summer phenomenon of going on a Radtour – bike tour.
Example:
Der gesamte Rundweg ist eine leichte Radtour.
The entire circular route is an easy bike ride.
8. Sonne tanken
If you love summer, then you probably like to lie in the sun and soak up the rays. In German, you would call this “Sonne tanken” – literally to fuel up on sun.
Example:
Ich will einfach nur Sonne tanken!
I just want to soak up the sun!
9. (die) Sommergewitter
Another very specific word, this term is used to describe the phenomenon of summer thunderstorms.
Example:
Die ersten Sommergewitter rollen quer durch Österreich.
The first summer thunderstorms are rolling across Austria.
Comments
See Also
1. (die) Sommersprossen
The German word for ‘freckles’, translates literally as “summer sprouts”, as these little spots start to appear on many people’s faces as soon as the sun begins to shine in spring and summer.
To help protect against sunburn, it’s important to use a lot of sunscreen during warm summer days in Austria. Thanks to the magic of German separable verbs, there is a specific word for applying creme to the skin – eincremen – which can also be used to talk about applying sun lotion.
Examples:
Den gesamten Körper vor dem Aufenthalt in der Sonne eincremen
Apply creme to the entire body before sun exposure.
Einmal eincremen reicht nicht, um die Haut einen ganzen Tag lang vor Sonne zu schützen.
It's not enough to apply sun cream just once to protect the skin from the sun for a whole day.
3. (die) Hundstage
‘Dog days’ are colloquially referred to in Europe as the hottest period in summer from July 23rd to August 23rd.
The term ‘dog days’ dates back to the 14th century and was originally associated with the first appearance of the star Sirius of the “Great Dog” constellation. However, due to the changing position of the Earth's axis, the time period has shifted by about four weeks.
Nevertheless, you’ll still hear people referring to the “Hundstage.”
4. eisgekühlt
There’s nothing better than cooling off with a refreshing, ice-cold drink on a hot summer day, so make sure to use this word at the beach bar to specify that you want your drinks at a near-zero temperature!
Examples:
Das Kokoswasser schmeckt am besten eisgekühlt.
The coconut water tastes best ice-cold.
5. (die) Waldbrandstufe
The Waldbrandstufe – meaning forest fire level – is a warning system that has been used in many European countries to indicate the level of forest fire risk based on the local heat and dryness levels.
You will often see the Waldbrandstufe sign in woodland areas or on weather reports over the summer.
Example:
Example:
If you love summer, then you probably like to lie in the sun and soak up the rays. In German, you would call this “Sonne tanken” – literally to fuel up on sun.
Example:
Ich will einfach nur Sonne tanken!
I just want to soak up the sun!
Another very specific word, this term is used to describe the phenomenon of summer thunderstorms.
Example:
Die ersten Sommergewitter rollen quer durch Österreich.
The first summer thunderstorms are rolling across Austria.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.