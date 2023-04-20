Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Hospitals throughout Austria at the limit

Conditions in Austrian hospitals are visibly deteriorating, local media has reported.

Most recently, senior physicians at Vienna's Ottakring Hospital warned of a temporary breakdown of the central emergency room in the summer due to labour shortages, as reported.

At Donaustadt Hospital, the entire neurosurgery ward will have to close due to a massive shortage of nursing staff. As a result, from June or July at the latest, twelve of the 15 beds will be moved to the emergency room, where operations will be carried out.

A growing number of hospitals in Austria are now facing concerns over the shortage of nursing staff. This is evident at the Kepler University Hospital in Linz, where nearly ten percent of the beds are out of operation due to the shortage. The situation has been described as "threatening" by Hellmut Samonigg, the rector of Graz University Hospital, as early as the end of January.

The issue of a looming shortage of physicians has been a topic of discussion for some time now. However, in reality, there are enough doctors available - the problem lies in their uneven distribution across the country, the daily Der Standard reported.

For instance, there is a significant lack of anesthesiologists in many regions, and multiple child and adolescent psychiatry positions remain vacant. While the Medical University Hospital in Graz has an adequate number of medical staff, other hospitals in Austria are facing an exodus of doctors.

The reasons for this trend are yet to be thoroughly researched, but some indicators suggest that many physicians are choosing to start their own private practices while others are leaving the medical field altogether due to mounting pressures.



The shortage of nursing staff in Austria has been a persistent issue for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated it. Even though the pandemic is now over, the problem persists, with hundreds of beds in Vienna's hospitals remaining closed due to a lack of nursing staff.

This shortage is attributed to the demanding nature of the job and the low pay.

READ ALSO: Everything foreigners need to know about the Austrian healthcare system

Ten signs you’ve become more Austrian than the Austrians

Do you value punctuality and appreciate a sunny day more than ever? Have you taken out insurance for every possible scenario, no matter how unlikely? If so, you might be embracing the Austrian way of life.

Wages in the electrical industry rise by 9.9 percent

Austria's electrical and electronics industry finally reached an agreement in the third round of negotiations for their collective agreement (KV) on Wednesday evening.



Approximately 60,000 employees will see an increase in their actual and KV wages and salaries by 9.9 percent gross, with a minimum rise of €325 per month. Meanwhile, apprentices will receive a 10.5 percent increase, according to the employers.

Wolfgang Hesoun, chairman of the trade association, commented that they were able to negotiate a compromise for all parties involved after long and fair negotiations with the employee representatives regarding the agreement reached by the social partners.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about the ‘minimum wage’ in Austria

Advertisement

Wild bears spotted in Austria

After a bear attacked and killed a jogger in Italy, near the border with Austria, bear sightings have increased in the Alpine country. But are there bears in Austria?

Carinthian coalition agrees on airport

According to broadcaster ORF, the first statement of the new state government on Wednesday included a clear commitment to Klagenfurt Airport - which is near insolvency.

The coalition agreed to support the airport, whereas, before the election, only the ÖVP favoured buying back the airport from the majority owner.

Deputy Governor Martin Gruber (ÖVP) stated that the airport operations and the jobs they provide should not be jeopardised and that everything must be done to prevent the airport operating company from becoming insolvent.

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].